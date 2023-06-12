On Tuesday, May 30th, the Vinton-Shellsburg FFA chapter helped the Cottage Garden Society deliver flower pots to local businesses. The day included a quick meeting at the Benton County Fairgrounds to set an action plan before members split up to load flower pots into trucks and trailers. The chapter split up into groups and tackled the job at hand. Junior Megan Schlitter said, “I enjoyed helping the businesses around town as well as bonding with my fellow chapter members. Today was a day that many will remember each time they see the flowers around town” The chapter completed the job and the local businesses were happy to see their flowers in time for summer shopping.
