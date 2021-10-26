INDEPENDENCE – Members of the Independence FFA Chapter harvested their bean crop on October 18. The 30 acre field is located directly east of the Jr/Sr High School.
This year two father/son teams (Mike and JT Thomas, Jaxson/Scott Frye) did the bulk of the field work.
Jaxson was driving a John Deere S660, while JT used a refurbished John Deere 4400 (c. 1975). The 40 year difference in the machines was interesting.
“Our combine hopper holds approx. 350 bushels unless you really let it fill up you can fit about 440 but usually end up with roof corn doing that,” said Jaxson. “The hardest part is steering because with a 40 ft. head and the pivot point being about a third of the way back from the front its really something to get used to and with your corners being so far out when navigating obstacles, it can be difficult. I operated our older combine a few years ago and that was a 2002 or so, this one is so much easier to run and everything comes down to push buttons and don’t hit anything.”
Part of the field Jaxson was harvesting has elevated storm sewer manholes for future development. Concrete and steel columns that lie just beneath the surface of the same colored beans can wreak havoc on a bean header.
Jaxson reports his yield was 40-50 bushels/acres with a consistent moisture level of 11 percent.
JT saved up his money to buy an old combine for demolition derby’s. When he came across a combine that was in fairly good working order plans changed. His mom Angela, dad Mike, and brother Luke, spent about 2 1/2 weeks working with JT to get the combine and heads harvest ready. They spent nights (sometimes all night) and weekends working together.
“We drove to different locations to pick up equipment and parts (both at dealerships and salvage yards) to get it in the field for my first job of shelling corn near Oelwein,” JT said. “We spent additional time getting parts and equipment after that for harvesting soybeans, including a week of nights and a weekend to make repairs and change settings on the combine and the grain table I purchased.”
The grain tank on the 4400 has a capacity of 90 bushels, so JT had to pause a few more times to unload into a 200 bushel wagon. His dad Mike then transported the grain to Innovative Ag Services to be measured and stored in their 1,423,000 bushel capacity facility in Independence.
“The combine harvested as if it just drove off the showroom floor,” JT reported. “I am capable of harvesting wide and narrow row corn, soybeans, wheat, and oats. I also have a pickup head if anyone is interested in that capability.”
JT has started his own business “JT’s Custom Harvesting” and can be reached at 319-290-0694 for jobs where a smaller combine is needed to access a field. The business is also listed on Facebook.
Also helping with the harvest were Angela Thomas, Mark Clark, and Innovative Ag Services.