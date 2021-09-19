Urbana Town Centre came alive for the first time as Fiber Heart and JAMS Coffee Bar hosted a joint open house on Saturday for the public to come see what the two new businesses are all about.
“The open house was a huge success,” Vicky Goble, owner of Fiber Heart said. “We had a large number of people come meet us and expressed their excitement for both JAMS and Fiber Heart.
Fiber Heart, a business established by Goble in 2006 in Dysart when she bought her first two alpacas and learned to knit with their wool, decided to have a new building erected in Urbana closer to family and I-380. The new 10,000 sq ft store features her alpaca creations as well as knitting and yarn supplies in a larger display area. This first commercial building for the Urbana Town Centre was built by 20/20 Construction of Marengo.
“I enjoy the industrial farmhouse look and wanted to incorporate it into a new yarn shop,” Goble said. “It started with the idea of moving my shop and then I thought ‘why not do a coffee shop?’ This plan grew on a daily basis. I’m closer to home and letting things happen.”
JAMS Coffee Bar is owned by Goble’s daughter, Jenna Thompson, and son-in-law, Michael Thompson and features Kona Coffee from Hawaii and home baked goods. The building is located right along the Cedar Valley Nature Trail, which was recently paved to present a unique opportunity for the business. They will serve Breezers, a non-caffeinated energy drink to attract bikers along the trail.
“We’re in a really unique location between the interstate, the trail and Urbana itself,” Goble said. “We’re already starting to do some unique specialty items geared towards the bikers.”
Their building also has an outdoor patio attached to both businesses and a 10,000 sq ft second floor they hope to rent out or one day welcome another business. Between Fiber Heart and JAMS, Goble believes they can host everything from knitting clubs to large parties when they open their doors on September 27.
“We’re really excited about the community aspect of this building,” Goble said. “Having our family involved in this venture will hopefully set them up and for future generations.”