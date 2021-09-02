The month of August saw two “field” trips around Vinton for Vinton Fire Department training. We want to thank Dollar Fresh-Vinton and manager Brett Whitson for giving us a tour of their location. They recently completed some changes to the layout and removal of the kitchen area. Brett informed us of vital locations such as shutoffs (water, natural gas, gasoline, electricity), alarm panel location and operation, the general layout of storage, access and utility areas, and locations of higher fire-load products.
Last night saw us at the newly constructed Vinton Shellsburg Community Schools transportation garage. Eric Kakac, VSCSD Director of Transportation, gave us a tour of the new facility highlighting areas of importance as well (shutoffs, flammable liquid storage, ventilation/fume control measures, alarms).
We were then given a refresher on the district’s propane-powered bus fleet, including the location and operation of the fuel shutoff in the event of an accident or leak. We also discussed with Eric the district’s policies and procedures in the event of a bus crash (considered a “mass-casualty event” in the Public Safety realm due to the high number of possible victims) and how they handle safe transport, parent notification, accountability for students etc.
We finished with a discussion of methods to access the interior of a bus in the event of various collisions and accidents with possible blocked emergency exits. These buses are very well-built, and incredible sturdy vehicles with multiple child-safety measures present compared to the ones of years past.
Fun fact: if you see the green bird on the bus above the driver seat, it means powered by propane, black for diesel and if the bird is blue, powered by gasoline. This gives responders a quick reference as to what possible fuel is present and measures for containment and extinguishing.
In closing, as we refresh ourselves on school bus safety with school soon in session, please refresh your family’s safety knowledge. The National Safety Council has a great resource here: https://www.nsc.org/home.../seasonal-safety/back-to-school. Please be very aware while driving as children will soon be on our streets walking and biking to school. Please, please, please don’t drive distracted and be extra aware in the coming months. We sincerely hope all of our preparation related to school-aged children is never ever used.