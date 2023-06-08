DES MOINES — With the summer sun shining and a lemonade in hand, we image you having a “Corndog in Paradise” while visiting the Iowa State Fair. The 2023 Corndog Kickoff Benefit Auction and Food Grazing Party on Saturday, July 8 will be an early celebration of our favorite days in August, only found in Iowa. Our “Jimmy Buffett” themed night won’t be kicking off in “Margaritaville”, but better yet in the William C. Knapp Varied Industries Building with auction packages and Iowa State Fair food to fulfill that “5 o’clock feeling”.
The Blue Ribbon Foundation’s mission is to provide high quality facilities for all Fairgoers to enjoy during their visit to the Iowa State Fair or throughout the year. Since 1997, the Corndog Kickoff has played a key part in our mission and has been a pre-fair tradition, raising money for the restoration and preservation of the historic Iowa State Fairgrounds.
Join your fellow Iowa State Fair fanatics for unique live and silent auction packages, Fair food favorites, and so much more. We will be giving everyone a “license to chill” while raising funds for future Fairgrounds improvements.
Corndog Kickoff tickets are $100 per person and will increase to $125 on July 1. Tickets can be purchased online at www.BlueRibbonFoundation.org, by calling the Foundation at 1-800-450-3732, or at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Please join the Blue Ribbon Foundation for a fun filled night in paradise.
The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation is a non-profit 501©3 organization. Since its inception in 1993, the Foundation has generated more than $200 million for the renovation and preservation of the historic Iowa State Fairgrounds. For more information, please contact the Blue Ribbon Foundation at 515-262-3111 Ext. 371, Info@BlueRibbonFoundation.org or visit www.BlueRibbonFoundation.org.