On a recent “cleaning and tidying” mission to organize items in my house, I came across a stash of photos that were in my late mother’s possession.
Found among some family photos was this group of postcards (never sent) from Cape Canaveral and the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. My parents visited Florida for about four years in a row after my Dad’s retirement in the late 1980s. They always enjoyed a trip with my mother’s cousins and had a lot of fun adventures in Cocoa Beach. From the late 80s to the early 90s, they probably visited the Space Center a few times.
My cleaning and sorting stopped for a while to examine these postcards and I found many of them very interesting. Two of them feature the Challenger, which ended in tragedy in 1986 when the shuttle blew up, killing all aboard. I learned that Challenger had made 10 flights between 1983 and 1986. The disaster was later found to have been caused by faulty O-Rings. Everyone can remember where they were on important dates and I’m no different. I was in an Economics class that was to begin around 1:30 p.m. Having been in classes most of the morning, I wasn’t aware of the disaster until the economics teacher told us. I was saddened at the loss of life, especially for Christa McAuliffe, a teacher, who was excited to be part of the shuttle team.
I’m sure the postcards were purchased at a gift shop on site, but I found it interesting that no dates were provided on any of the cards with the exception of Photo No. 1. I had to check the Internet to determine dates of the featured pictures.
I hope you enjoy these postcards, and as I continue my chores, who knows what other interesting ephemera may pop up?