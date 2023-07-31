VINTON- Friday evening around 9:30 pm the Vinton Police Department and Vinton Volunteer Fire Department responded to calls about a fire at the Bar Manor Condominiums, at 1507 W. 3rd Street. No word as to how the fire started or where it originated. According to neighbors of the condominium, the interior sustained extensive damage and structural damage can be seen on the west side of the building and on the roof of the building.
Emergency crews worked well into the night and Vinton Volunteer Fire Department put out a statement early Saturday morning that read:
“VFD wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of those that assisted us at our call last night. It was a hot, humid and long night (at least it was after the “cold” front went through!): North Benton Ambulance for taking great care of us, Vinton Police Department for assisting with tasks from keeping a protective perimeter to interviews of residents to traffic control and hydration runs, Urbana-Polk Fire Department for sending manpower that was much needed as the heat and humidity definitely limited everyone’s work capacity, and Benton County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office dispatchers for coordinating and communicating with all involved. Also extreme appreciation to the American Red Cross and Benton County Emergency Management for assisting those affected by this incident.
We likely missed a few others who brought cold water and we were told Kwik Star provided snacks when we all needed a little sugar and salt. Thanks to anyone else that assisted in ways we were unaware of at this point. If you see any one involved with any of these above agencies/businesses please offer them a hearty thank you.
Also make sure to thank the crews at Vinton Municipal Electric Utility (and all other linemen working long and late hours getting the power back on) as they were actively working on power outages still at 1:45 am when we were headed home for showers and bed.
VFD policy is to not share details of calls out of respect to those involved. Please see media outlets for further details as we won’t be answering questions related to this or any other call.”