First Christian Church of Center Point will be closed on Sunday 20th August.
In 1993, Rev John Caughron became pastor of FCC Center Point and served the church as Pastor until 2012, then in the next 8 years, did two more stints as interim pastor until, in 2020, he retired for the final time, and the church honored him with the title Pastor Emeritus for his constant presence and commitment to the church.
Earlier this year, Pastor John was diagnosed with ALS and the church rallied with support. Then Bill Gross, Facility manager and Trustee of the church, told everyone that he would not be at church on August 20.
Instead, he would go to Kingston Stadium for the ‘Walk to Defeat ALS.’
Others at the church said they would like to join, and the current pastor, Kevin Jones, told the congregation that he would be proud of all those members who chose the walk over church on that Sunday, and that he would himself rather walk than be in church.
The membership agreed, and so it was that they chose together this Sunday, to go to Kingston Stadium to support Pastor John and the Walk to Defeat ALS. There will be many other Sundays in the church, but this Sunday, the church will be empty. #JOHNSTRONG