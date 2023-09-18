First Christian Church Center Point will host the Kraft Pillow Service on Saturday, October 14th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Drop off your pillows to be cleaned and for new covers (ticking) or purchase a new one. While you’re there, shop our bake sale for some delicious homemade goodies! 530 State Street, Center Point, 52213. All Types of Bed Pillows Cleaned: Feather, Down, Fiber Fill, etc! Make your pillows look like new! Have them completely renovated. Your choice of new ticking, (outside fabric).
