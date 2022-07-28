The Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) released their Class 3A and 4A All-State selections for the 2022 season on Thursday, which included athletes from Benton, Center Point-Urbana and Vinton-Shellsburg.
For the second time in her high school career, VS junior catcher/third base Sophia Kreutner was named All-State, this season selected for the 3A Second Team. Kreutner totaled 54 hits, 44 RBI, 33 runs and two homeruns.
CPU freshman pitcher/shortstop Mya Hillers was named 3A Third Team All-State totaling 48 hits, 37 RBI, 39 runs, seven homeruns, and 80 strikeouts (2.70 ERA). She led the Stormin Pointers in most major statistics this season.
In Class 4A, Benton had three athletes selected for All-State this season. Sophomore pitcher Jessa DeMoss was named Second Team All-State 52 hits, 43 RBI, eight homeruns, 117 strikeouts (3.61 ERA). Freshman catcher Ana Glawe (46 hits, 40 RBI, three homeruns, 167 outs) and senior first base Gabby McKee (57 hits, 44 RBI, 36 runs, six homeruns, 132 outs) were both named Third Team All-State.