VINTON — Ballots in Vinton’s city election will have five seats listed on the ballots at the November 2nd election.
“Nomination papers can be picked up starting Monday, August 23,” Melissa Schwan, Vinton city clerk, stated during the last council meeting. Papers can be printed from the Secretary of State’s website or the Benton County Auditor’s office. Those papers must be returned to the city clerk’s office by Thursday, September 16.
Terms up for this election year include: Ron Hessenius, 1st Ward; Nate Edwards, 3rd Ward; Brian Parr, At large, as well as the mayor’s seat currently held by Bud Maynard.
The current terms all run through the end of the year with the election winner taking office January 1, 2022.
In addition to those four seats, the seat currently held by Bethany Gates, 4th Ward, will also be listed on the ballot. Gates stepped in to represent residents in that ward after the death of Nathan Hesson earlier in the year.
Per election guidelines when she was appointed to fill the seat, that appointment only lasted until the next election. The winner of the 4th Ward seat must take the oath of office within 10 days after the county canvass of the voters according to the Office of the Iowa Secretary of State.