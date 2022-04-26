Becky Jaeger of Shell Rock was painting kitchen cabinets when she fell off a ladder and landed on her left leg. Becky was in pain and immediately called Waverly Health Center (WHC) for an appointment.
Becky and her husband, Loras, made their way to WHC, a short seven minute drive from their home in Shell Rock. When the couple arrived at the hospital entrance, a volunteer greeted them. “I was in a lot of pain and it was a relief to walk in and receive a warm welcome and immediate support,” said Becky.
Becky’s first stop was WHC’s radiology department for an x-ray of her injuries. The results did not indicate a bone break so her provider scheduled an MRI for later that week. Becky is very claustrophobic and the idea of an MRI was frightening. “The staff took such great care of me under the circumstances,” Becky reported. “My family practice provider prescribed medication to help ease my nerves and the ladies conducting the MRI were wonderful. They were gentle and calming and talked to me throughout the procedure.”
Not even a week had lapsed and Becky had the results of the MRI. She had a torn meniscus and a non-displaced tibia fracture. She was scheduled to see Stephanie Smith, ARNP, with Cedar Valley Orthopedics at WHC. After meeting with Stephanie, Becky was relieved to learn she did not need surgery. Stephanie took care of Becky, instructing her how to care for herself and her leg during the healing process.
“WHC says it is large enough to care for you and small enough to care about you. This is so true!” said Becky. “I received care from my provider, the radiology department and an orthopedic expert all under the same roof. We are so lucky to have a five star facility in rural Iowa!”