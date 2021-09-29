Floralia Arrangers Guild members of National Garden Clubs Inc. met at the Van Horne Community Center on September 22nd with Brenda Hackbarth serving as hostess. Eight members answered roll call, “If I had the space to plant a tree, what tree would I plant.”
President Pat Franzenburg conducted the meeting and members read the conservation pledge. Carla Albertsen read the secretary’s report, and Janet Knaack gave the treasurer’s report. Janet read a thank-you from the city for our donation toward replacing trees in the city park that were lost in the derecho.
Janet Knaack reported the committee will work at the concession stand at the Van Horne Recreation Center on October 9th as a fund raiser for our garden club.
Members decided to include a trip to Hazleton to purchase fall mums for the August meeting next year.
Carla Albertsen verified the November 29th date to decorate the resident’s Christmas tree, and the safety rules to follow when we entertain at the Keystone Care Center.
Paula Frazier reported she and Jackie Werner would have small gourds to use to make the Christmas ornaments made of materials from nature. Leslie Baumhoefener gave members a list of other items we need to bring to make the ornaments at our workshop in October.
Ann Pickering had the program, “Ten tips for gardening in a cold climate.”
Pat Franzenburg brought fall flowers and greenery from her garden and showed members how to create a design in each of three different types of containers.
Pat Franzenburg will be the hostess for the October 27th meeting and workshop to be held at the Van Horne Community Center.