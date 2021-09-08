When John Gualtier first got the call, he wasn’t sure what to say. Dream Flights, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing veterans with an opportunity to fly in one of their planes, had called the World War II veteran and offered him a 15 minute flight over Vinton on Labor Day.
“I just thought ‘why not?’” Gualtier said. “I’ve never been on a plane like this before. I wasn’t scared. I had a lot of confidence in their pilot.”
The pilot was Mike Sommars. He has flown for Dream Flights since 2014. As a whole, the organization has put together over 4,000 flights since its inception in 2006, working with retirement communities and veterans to provide this chance to take to the sky.
“Many people are a little bit hesitant at first,” Sommars said. “Once they get on the plane, then they think about the flight. The moment they touch back down and you can see them, they’re smiling, animated, acting like they’re a 19 year old kid again.”
Gualtier was nominated for this honor by Deb Bowen, the founder of Understanding Works, a not-for-profit aimed at telling the stories of WWII veterans. Bowen met Gualtier in 2015 in Vinton and was “astounded” by his willingness to share his experience in the war to younger generations. She later learned about Dream Flights at a teacher conference and nominated Gualtier.
“He was open about his suicide attempts, which is hard in a room of high school students,” Bowen said. “To be so transparent and point in the direction of mental health is rare. He’s an extraordinary person.”
Dream Flights stopped at the Veterans Memorial Airport on Monday with a yellow Boeing Stearman. Family, friends and media gathered to witness Gualtier’s flight. Sommars stated the best part of doing these flights was hearing stories from the veterans and getting to know them. Gualtier and Sommars circled around the area for 15 minutes. Sommars’ early prediction proved true when Gualtier exited the plane with a huge grin on his face and a string of jokes ready.
“This was a real treat for me,” Gualtier said. “I’ve never seen so much water. I was a little bit shook up when he banked it to come back down at the end. I never dreamed of this happening. Not much was done for us veterans for all those years. Now all of sudden, we have great people like this honoring us veterans. There aren’t many of us WWII veterans left.”
After coming back down to Earth, Gualtier added his signature to the rudder of the plane. Eventually, all of those signatures will be taken off the rudder and put on display. Sommars gave Gualtier a signed hat and thanked the 95 year old for his service.
“Going on these flights sparks something in them,” Sommars said. “It’s a 90 year old getting in and a 19 year old getting out. I think it triggers memories of their youth. It’s great to see.”
For more information about Dream Flights, check out dreamflights.org.