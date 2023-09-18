BENTON 42, CLEAR CREEK 27
TIFFIN — The Benton Bobcats bounced back in a big way Friday night as they ripped Clear Creek-Amana, 42-27 in the final non-district game for both teams.
Coming off their 19-7 defeat at the hands of Mount Vernon last week, the ‘Cats (3-1) scored early and often, rolling up a 28-0 halftime lead, then cruising home from there for the win.
Brenden Heying stepped into the quarterback role and did so in fine fashion. The junior was five of seven passing for 34 yards, but also added 105 yards rushing on eight carries and three touchdowns, including a 41-yard run. Carson Bruns added 121 yards on 15 carries and also scored three times, one of them a 45-yard scamper.
It’s a big week ahead for the Bobcats. Not only is it Homecoming week, but the ‘Cats also open their rugged District schedule, as the Fairfield Trojans (2-2) come in as Benton’s Homecoming date.
WEST MARSHALL 52, VINTON-SHELLSBURG 21
STATE CENTER — A promising start led to a miserable finish Friday night for the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings. After going up by as much 21-7 in the first half, the wheels came off the cart as West Marshall scored 45 unanswered points to down the Vikings, 52-21, in the District opener for both teams.
A pair of touchdown runs by quarterback Zach Staab and a 28-yard touchdown pass from Staab to sophomore Jacoby Johnson gave the Vikings their early two touchdown lead.
But a late score before halffime cut the VS lead to 21-14, then the Trojans exploded for three third quarter scores to take a 35-21 lead, then add 17 more points in the fourth to cap the blowout.
Staab again put up All-State numbers for the Vikings, completing 22 of 38 passing attempts for 261 yards and a touchdown, while rushing 25 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 389 total yards for the night.
Alex Bramow had seven catches for 91 yards, while Darian Schneider added 84 yards on five catches, Johnson 61 on four catches, Brant Dickinson five catches for 12 yards and Destin Solberg one catch for 13 yards.
The Vikings (0-4) get back at it Friday night, as they cap off Homecoming week with a date with the Cadets of Iowa Falls-Alden. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.