ANAMOSA 21, VINTON-SHELLSBURG 7
ANAMOSA — It was another one of the those nights.
The Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings dropped to 0-3 on the season Friday night as they dropped a 21-7 decision to Anamosa to help the Raiders celebrate Homecoming.
The Raiders were up 7-0 at the half and 21-0 going into the final quarter, before the Vikings finally got on the board on a seven-yard TD pass from Zach Staab to Brandt Dickinson.
Dickinson had a career night as the senior — in just his third game as a starting running back — carried 22 times for 101 yards and added 36 yards receiving on four catches.
Staab had another great night as the senior signal-caller went 15 for 34 passing for 145 yards, while adding another 58 yards on the ground, as the VS offense once again outgained their opponent in every catagory except the score.
The Vikings will try to right the ship Friday night as the travel to State Center to take on winless West Marshall.
MARION 34, CENTER POINT-URBANA 6
MARION — The Stormin’ Pointers were given the honor of being the Wolves’ first-ever opponent in their shiny new on-campus stadium, although they probably would have preferred a different honor.
After spotting CPU the first TD on a Jackson Brinks one-yard run, the Wolves scored 34 unanswered points to take a 34-6 going into the fourth-quarter. The Stormin’ Pointers would add two late TDs but it was too late as Marion celebrated its new digs, 34-19.
Brinks was six of 15 passing for 96 yards and one TD while adding 20 yards rushing on 13 carries. Carter Andrews had three catches for 83 yards.
The Stormin’ Pointers (0-3) return home Friday night take on South Tama for CPU’s 2023 Homecoming celebration.
WEST DELAWARE 42 UNION 12
LaPORTE CITY — The Union Knights completed their rugged non-District schedule Friday night on the backside of a 42-12 decision at the hands of the Hawks.
West Delaware led 21-0 after one period, then built the lead to 35-0 before the Knights got on the board.
A pair of super sophomores paced the Knights on offense. Quarterback Caden Sorenson was 11 of 16 passing for 123 yards and a touchdown, while Levi Hadachek had 104 yards in total offense. Hadachek carried 13 times for 60 yards and one touchdown while catching a pair of passes for 44 yards and another score.
Union hits the road again Friday as they travel to Iowa Falls to take on the 0-3 Cadets.