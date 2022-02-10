CEDAR RAPIDS – A longtime teacher at Center Point-Urbana Middle School faces felony charges after his arrest early this morning.
Adam Lee Hildebrandt, 40, was taken into custody on a charge of sexual exploitation by a school employee, a Class D felony that carries a maximum sentence 10 years in prison.
According to court documents, Hildebrandt sent multiple social media messages of a sexual nature to a 13-year-old student in June of 2021. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it began investigating the teacher while he was still employed with the Center Point-Urbana Community School District. The district allowed Hildebrandt to resign in December 2021.
Court documents say Hildebrandt followed the student on Instagram and began sending messages about her body, eyes, smile, feelings of intimacy and acknowledged the messages could be considered inappropriate. Hildebrandt has pled not guilty and was released today as long as he follows the law and has no contract with the student.
Prosecutors said, before the messages began, the student claims the teacher touched her hair, her back, and began giving her hugs after she confided in him about some personal issues during the 2020-21 school year.
Hildebrandt taught 8th-grade social studies and English and had been with the district for 16 years at the time of his arrest. Hildebrandt also operated Hildebrandt Lawn and Landscape in Center Point.
Through attorney Susan Hess, Hildebrandt entered a not-guilty plea and was released to the supervision of the Department of Corrections. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 2.