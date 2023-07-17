ATKINS- Four Oaks and Bloomsbury Farm officially announced their partnership for their 2023 Corn Maze design which was unveiled on Friday, July 7th.
Four Oaks is celebrating their 50th Anniversary, a milestone for the organization whose mission is committed to helping children and families throughout all 99 counties in Iowa.
The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance facilitated an informal ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the partnership and was aided by several community members, elected officials and families.
Mary Beth O’Neill, President and CEO of Four Oaks gave a moving speech regarding the partnership, noting the importance of community involvement to gain forward momentum for their mission, “Obviously our heaviest footprint is here, but with every partnership, our reach and impact is able to spread further.”
Also taking part in the celebration is Chelsea’s Dream Foundation, an organization who has, to date, raised just shy of a million dollars, assisting in the successful adoption of 116 children.
The corn maze design will be open to the public for this fall season, starting on September 22nd.