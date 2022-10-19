Center Point-Urbana girls cross country is heading back to State as a team for the fourth consecutive years after placing third at Wednesday’s qualifying meet in Washington.
“We knew if they just did what they had been doing all year, there would be no issues at all getting back to State,” co-coach Jeff Engen said. “We’ve seen these girls run stronger with each week. They all had great races today.”
Junior Emma Wilkerson was the meet runner-up with a new PR of 19:11 to lead the girls. The Stormin’ Pointers had two other top 15 finishes in freshmen Deni Katcher in eighth and Lily Miller 12th. Sophomore Sydney McCormick was 24th with a time of 21:12 and sophomore Julia Paine 35th with a time of 21:47.
“Emma just beat out some highly ranked runners and looked strong the whole race,” Engen said. “Deni is coming out stronger every week. Sydney had her best race in a while. Lily is always strong. Julia has come along. Those top five ran great.”
The boys also had their goals set high for Wednesday’s qualifying meet, coming in ranked in Class 3A and a pack mentality that had been successful for them this season. Throughout the race, the seven runners kept close and battled with several other ranked programs. Freshman Cayle Estling led the boys with a 21st place finish with a time of 17:19, junior Casey Kirtz right next to him in 22nd, freshman Cooper Grimm 23rd with a time of 17:21, junior Brody Behrens 26th with a time of 17:24 and sophomore Bradley Jones 28th with a time of 17:29.
Despite the incredibly close times, the Stormin’ Pointers would finish sixth as a team, outside of the top three teams qualifying and 15 individuals also heading to State.
“It was a deep boys field today,” Engen said. “We knew the boys would have to get a couple steps faster if we wanted to qualify. We ran a great race, but it wasn’t quite enough. Next year, they are going to be so tough.”
The girls will run at the State Cross Country Meet in Fort Dodge on Saturday starting at 10:00 a.m. Vinton Newspapers will have coverage of the race.