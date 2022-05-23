Vikettes track and field saw four individuals qualify and end their seasons at Drake Stadium this past weekend, including two seniors bidding the sport goodbye on the Blue Oval.
Senior Leah Hendrickson became the first Vikette since Grace Horst in 2019 to qualify for a running event. Hendrickson finished 21st in the 200m dash with a time of 27.89 after a strong senior season across this event and the open 100, 100m hurdles and anchoring the 4x100 relay.
“Leah was pretty excited to be there,” coach Heather Kalous said. “She got in not with the event we expected, but got the experience she wanted and beat her seeding. That’s a great way to end a senior year.”
The second VS senior was Abby Bartz in the shot put, her third time qualifying for State in the event. Bartz threw 37’-03’, one her top throws of the season, to place 12th overall. While the mark did not advance her to finals, Kalous praised Bartz on her career.
“I’m confident she would have been a four-year qualifier if it hadn’t been for COVID in 2020,” Kalous said. “She followed in Lauren Upmeyer’s footsteps and has grown more confident with age. She seemed more happy, relaxed this year. We didn’t see a PR, but she competed confidently.”
Junior Sophia Kreutner joined Bartz in the shot put this season, throwing a personal best of 35’-11” to finish 17th in 3A. The two teammates have consistently been a one-two punch for the Vikettes in most meets they’ve competed in. Kreutner also won a WaMaC conference championship a few weeks ago.
“Sophia is a super hard worker,” Kalous said. “Easy to coach, always learning. Coach Womochil does such a great job with our throwing girls. They’ve been so successful under him.”
That throwing success continued with junior Brylee Bruce finishing 11th in discus, throwing a best of 118’-01”. This was Bruce’s second time qualifying in the event.
“Brylee wants to do great things and she was close to making finals,” Kalous said. “You’ll never hear one bad thing come out of her mouth. She just wants to get better and better.”
Bruce and Kreutner will be back next season and Kalous hopes they have it in their minds to come back home this time next year with “some hardware”. Several Vikette track athletes also made the trip down to Des Moines for State, and Kalous hopes this experience motivates them to work towards qualifying as well.