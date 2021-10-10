It’s a situation Viking football has found itself in before this season. Down, but not out for the count in the final quarter of the game. This time, however, it was Senior Night against Central DeWitt (5-2) and everyone wanted to come back in their last home game of the season.
“Our fate wasn’t done in,” coach Jim Womochil said. “We knew we matched well against Central DeWitt. They didn’t make mistakes, but we did. It’s the senior’s night and we sure wanted to get them a win.”
The Sabers took a 14-0 lead after three quarters by bleeding clock and avoiding penalties after an early personal foul call. Meanwhile, the Vikings struggled with penalties and found their run game limited at times. Junior Curtis Erickson would get VS back in the game with a four-yard touchdown with 5:14 remaining. Plenty of time for a comeback, especially after a defensive stand by the Vikings and pressure on the punter gave the home team the ball back with only a few minutes bumped off.
“We felt good about our situation,” Womochil said. “After having no rhythm and silly penalties on us, we had the ball deep in their territory. A lot of things didn’t go well for us tonight, but we seemed in good shape.”
An interception costs the Vikings the drive. VS attempted to shorten Central DeWitt’s subsequent drive and succeeded. A penalty was called on VS after a hit on the punter. Time ran out and the Vikings saw their Senior Night end in a 14-7 loss.
“They’re small in numbers, big in heart,” Womochil said of the eight seniors. “Six of them have been with us all four years. Kale (Schulte) and Gabe (Sanders) have been great additions this year too. They fought all year for this team. We’re sorry that we couldn’t send them off their home turf with one more win.”
Senior Kaden Kingsbury went six of nine throwing for 57 yards. Senior Max Vasquez rushed for 57 yards on 11 carries, Erickson 33 yards on eight carries and seven tackles. Junior Alex Funk had five tackles.
“All year long, except for one game, we’ve played pretty good football,” Womochil said. “After seeing what Benton did to Assumption tonight, it shows we’ve put up some good fights. We have two more games, two more chances to make things happen. We can beat someone we’re not supposed to. We’ll stay motivated and focused going into these two weeks.”
VS (2-5) will travel to Davenport Assumption (5-2) on Thursday and close their regular season on October 22 at Mount Vernon.