May 18, 1923 — Sept. 12, 2021
OELWEIN — Frances E. Reen, 98, of Oelwein, died on Sunday evening, Sept. 12, 2021, at Mercy One-Oelwein Senior Care in Oelwein.
There will be a private family service.
Inurnment at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein.
Frances Elaine Reen was born May 18, 1923, in Oelwein, the daughter of William John & Ellen Loretta (Crahan) Reen. She graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic High School in Oelwein. Frances worked at First National Bank in Oelwein. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church & Rosary Society.
Frances is survived by her two nephews: Mike Green and Jim (Rosemary) Yardley and
three nieces: Cathy Green, Suzanne Yardley and Mary Jane Yardley.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters: Dorothy Yardley, Margaret Mary Green, Catherine Reen & Marjorie Reen; two brothers: Bill Reen and Bobby Reen; two brothers-in-law: Lee Yardley and Bob Green, Sr. and two nephews: Bob Green Jr. & Dick Green.