Saturday was certainly a perfect day for, November in Iowa, and pilots from around the area and the Connell field airport took advantage of it.
It was the Airport fall fly-in and it was certainly our pleasure to be there and see the many planes come in for the day. It was a time for them to sit and talk to their other pilot friends and acquaintances. These are a special group of people who just love to fly. Invite them to fly-in and enjoy a meal with their friends and they are ready to take to the skies!
Airplane rides were available for anyone who wanted to get their feet off the ground and look down and see the beautiful landscape of golden fields and beautiful foliage that was still around. For $25 you could treat your kids or grandchildren to that first time in an airplane.
Lunch was some great chili, grilled cheese sandwiches, cornbread, and a treat of homemade brownies that were provided by the members of the Eagles. Mine were really good?
What a wonderful way for us to fundraise and support the local help we provide to those in need. Once again this year we will be donating Thanksgiving dinners to local families.
Everything always comes together better when others help make a day successful and we want to say a special thank you to Abby Wiley at Fareway Store and Matt Vagher at Walmart for their generous donations. Communities are blessed and we are thankful for them!
Jackie Sebetka, airport manager, said they had 31 planes fly in for this event. She says these events promote aviation and the services offered at the Independence airport in hopes they will return for fuel or pilot services. It also gets the community out to the airport to enjoy what is offered.
“Our flights are discounted to give everyone the chance to experience flight in a small aircraft,” she said. “We hope it inspires youth to consider a career in aviation and said not every community has flight training offered right here in the community.”