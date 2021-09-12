Fred Netser

Vinton—Fred D. Netser, 78, died Friday, September 10, 2021, at Virginia Gay Hospital following a sudden illness.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton with Rev. Brian Channel officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton.
Fred was born February 15, 1943 in Iowa City, the son of Donald and Elsie Ambrose Netser. He grew up and attended school in North English, Iowa. In 1962 he moved to Vinton and on December 29, 1962 he married Marvel Belknap. Fred was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. Fred served the city of Vinton on the police force for 33 years, retiring as Captain. He and Marvel enjoyed camping and traveling in their spare time.
Fred is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marvel; son, Steven; daughter, Brenda (Cruz) Delgado and grandson, Jacob Useman; brothers: Gary (Kathy) Netser and Jeff Netser; sisters: Janice (Henry) Trumphold, Becky Trieschmann (Mike) and Debra Netser; sisters-in-law: Lois Erickson and Linda Belknap; brother-in-law, Dwight (Elaine) Belknap and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brent; brother, Donald Jr; sisters-in-law: Madelyn Duncklee and Thelma Belknap; brothers-in-law: Duane Belknap and Tom Erickson.
A memorial fund has been established.
Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home is caring for Fred and his family.