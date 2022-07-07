“He was pierced for our transgressions; He was crushed for our iniquities; upon Him was the chastisement that brought us peace, and with His stripes we are healed.”
Isaiah 53:5
“FREEDOM IS NOT FREE”, reads a popular wartime bumper sticker. This slogan bespeaks the truth that our freedom as citizens of The United States of America comes only at the cost of countless lives sacrificed for its cause. Our nation observes Memorial Day in remembrance of the violent and bloody cost of our freedom. Freedom is always threatened, because there are always those who desire to enslave the free. Thus, freedom is never free.
Spiritually, (and physically!), we were all enslaved to sin, death, and devil. We could not free ourselves, for we could not afford the cost of our freedom – death, innocent death. The cost of our freedom was the death of one who was innocent and free, and amongst humankind there was no one such. Thus, as millions of patriots have given up their lives unto death so that unknown, countless others could be free, so Jesus Christ, the innocent Son of God, sacrificed His life unto death that the whole world could be free from the tyranny of sin, death, and devil. Freedom is never free.
At the outbreak of the Revolutionary War, the American statesman Patrick Henry uttered the famous phrase, “Give me liberty, or give me death.” It became a slogan for the revolution: “Liberty or death.” There were no other options. The loss of liberty was equivalent to death. Likewise, spiritually, (and physically!), it is either freedom in Christ which brings life, or slavery to sin which brings death. We live free in Christ or we die in sin. Freedom is never free.
“[Christ] was pierced for our transgressions; He was crushed for our iniquities; upon Him was the chastisement that brought us peace, and with His stripes we are healed” (Isaiah 53:5). The cost of our freedom from sin, death, and devil was more than we could muster; thus God has provided the sacrifice. Our freedom cost God his Son. Freedom is never free.
“So if the Son sets you free, you [are] free indeed” (John 8:36). Yet, freedom is never free. Satan will never cease to deceive and tempt you to believe that freedom in Christ is slavery. And, in part, he is correct: “For he who was called in the Lord as a slave is a freedman of the Lord. Likewise he who was free when called is a slave of Christ” (1 Corinthians 7:22). The freedom that we have in Christ is not a freedom to sin, but a freedom from sin. It is not a freedom to give in to our sinful lusts and desires, but the freedom to resist them, to struggle against them. And it is a constant struggle. There is literally a war raging inside of each of us, for the desires of the flesh are against the Spirit, and the desires of the Spirit are against the flesh. They are opposed to each other, to prevent you from doing what you wish.
The baptized heart is a spiritual battlefield. There a war rages between our inborn sinfulness and the Holy Spirit. And don’t think for a moment that this war is pleasant or easy. War never is. If you want to be comfortably complacent with your sin, then don’t be a Christian. Don’t get baptized, if you want to be a draft dodger in the war against the sinful nature. When you are baptized you are marked and enlisted in a war. To be a Christian is to literally be at war with yourself.
This means tension and conflict. The sinful nature actively opposes the Spirit: Keeping us from being as holy and righteous and pure as we are by faith in Christ, crimping our liberty, hindering us from living in the full freedom that is ours in Jesus Christ, preventing us from wholeheartedly loving God and our neighbor. We want to do what is good, what is right, what pleases God and serves others, but the old Adam in us is always there, holding us back, fouling even our good works with sin, raising doubt and unbelief, driving us to despair and depression, turning us inward into ourselves.
The old Adam has his allies in the war: The world, which makes a lifestyle out of sin and tells you to “follow your heart,” even when your heart might be the problem and may lead you to hell. And the devil, who causes us to doubt God’s Word and makes God into some old party-pooper who won’t let us do what we want.
Yes, there is a war in each of us. The Spirit opposes the sinful nature. They are at odds. However, that’s actually good news for us, though the old Adam in us hates this and wars against it. The Spirit holds us in check, so that sin doesn’t have free course in our lives. He protects us from ourselves, so that we don’t hurt ourselves and others. He convicts us of our sin, he stirs up guilt in us. In this sense, guilt is a good thing, for it is a barometer that tells us that something is wrong between us and God, that we are in need of forgiveness. The problem today is that our culture is teaching us to not feel guilty about anything, for any reason! But the Spirit shows us that the end of sin is death. The Spirit takes all the fun out of sinning. That’s why I said, if you want to be at peace with your sin and your sinfulness, don’t be baptized, don’t be a believer in Christ, because His freedom, true freedom, freedom from sin, also has a price, and it cuts and it bleeds because it is born of the cross. Freedom is never free.
Every day in a believer’s life is a struggle – the old Adam versus the Holy Spirit. The Small Catechism of Dr. Martin Luther reminds us that this struggle goes on in the waters of Holy Baptism. Daily the old Adam must be drowned and die in repentance, together with all wicked lusts and desires. Daily the new person must rise to renewed faith in Christ to live before God in righteousness and purity. Every day this struggle between flesh and the Spirit, death and life, goes on in the life of the believer. And it will go on until the day we die, because we remain sinner-saints right up to the very end.
But Christ has already won the victory. And unlike any patriot who ever paid the ultimate price of laying down their life, Christ alone has risen from the grave with the freedom that He died for. He bore our sin to death. He nailed it to the tree. Crucified it and buried in the deepest part of the bowels of His earthen grave. He baptized us into His victory. In Baptism we have been crucified with Him. We are dead to the world, dead to sin, but alive to God in Christ. The outcome of the struggle is assured. We fight and we struggle as people who know that the victory is secure, Jesus Christ has won! He has conquered sin and death by dying and rising! And now He wants to conquer sin and death in you. Yet in you a war is being fought. Freedom is never free.
But we are not slaves to sin. The Holy Spirit, the Son, the Father are with you, fighting for you in the power of Jesus’ blood. And you have the divine ammunition to defend your freedom – Baptism, Confession and Absolution, the Body and Blood of Christ, prayer, the Word of God. Use them to defend your blood-bought freedom. They are things worth fighting and dying for. And many have.
Sin is serious. Deadly serious. Sin is slavery, the loss of our freedom. “Everyone who commits sin is a slave to sin” (John 8:34). When we obey the urge to sin, we are no longer free. We are back in slavery. But God’s desire is that you be free. He’s paid for your freedom and provided the means for you to remain in it. He has given you a Church paved by the blood of His Son, built on the foundation of the prophets, apostles and evangelists, and raised and sealed through the blood of many saints and martyrs. And even though the world won’t pay money to see movies about them, our Triune God has preserved the Church through their fight to retain the freedom of the Gospel. Those who have died, those who have risked it all, those who have left their families, those who have left their homes, that they might bear witness to the fact that nothing is more important and more priceless than the pure teaching of God’s Word and the proper administration of the Sacraments. They have done so not for their sake only, but also for yours, that you may know the truth, because it really is the truth that will set you free! (John 8:32).
In the true Freedom that is Christ Jesus