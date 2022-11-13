VAN HORNE — Benton senior Nat Freeman felt excited, yet also a hint of sadness as she arrived at the State Swimming and Diving Meet on Friday knowing this was her final high school meet.
“I wanted to enjoy this meet, not worry about nerves or anything,” Freeman said. “Diving is different in that we’re really more supportive of each other than competitive. It was great to see divers from a lot of different schools and cheer them on each dive.”
Freeman, who competes with Cedar Rapids Jefferson, wrapped up her high school diving career with a fourth place finish and career-high overall score of 494, including two perfect 10 scores. This was Freeman’s third time finishing in the top five at State and her fourth trip to State overall.
“I feel I could have done better with my earlier dives, but I’m pretty happy with how I did,” Freeman said. “It was really close between me and the girl who got third place. We were really excited for each other. We’ve been tight for years.”
But this isn’t the end for Freeman. She plans to continue diving in college and will announce her decision in the near future. In only a matter of years, Freeman has seen her athletic career change dramatically from gymnastics to diving.
“I didn’t even know if I would make it through the first year,” Freeman said. “But every year I’ve improved. Something just clicked and made me realize how much I love diving. I know I want to keep competing at the next level. It’s fun to do something unique.”
Freeman credited her coaches and family for pushing her to this moment in her career.