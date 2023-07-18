As I’ve told friends many times, I don’t invent all the recipes you find on this weekly page. Some of them, yes, but mostly they come to me from emails or via social media posts. I look for the least complicated and quickest preps in recipes to try to accommodate today’s fast-paced living. I also try when possible, to match up local grocery specials with recipes to help save on food budgets that are often pushed to the limit.
I grew up when meals at home were the norm and going out was a treat. These days it seems that has flip-flopped. So I do what I can to help busy families still enjoy quality meals together that don’t involve spilling the French fries or chocolate shake all over the car seat. I admit, I am just as guilty, these days, of taking the quick, drive-thru route for a meal. If you take the kids to the drive-thru, I’d like to suggest sharing the meal together in one of the city’s great parks. They all have tables and play space, too. It still counts as family time.
On a side note, I hope parents are taking advantage of the free breakfasts and lunches available to all kids this summer, up to age 18, and no income guidelines at all. Breakfast is served 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wings Park Elementary, Parkside Elementary, Oelwein Middle School and Hazleton Legion Hall. I’m not sure about Little Husky since the water issue happened. Serving continues at these locations until Friday, July 28. Wings Park Elementary will continue serving free breakfasts and lunches July 31 to Aug. 11.
A favorite recipe site for me is The Slow-Roasted Italian®. It is written by a couple — Donna, a native of Florida, and Chad, a native of Iowa, who now make their home in the Southwestern U.S. with a daughter and two dogs. Donna is Italian, hence the name of the site, and Chad takes his cooking roots from Midwestern flavors. They create some awesome recipes that are simple to put together with common ingredients and a minimum amount of time. One that came up on my social media is a copycat recipe of a dish that is widely popular in a well-known chain restaurant that gets its name from an Australian phrase.
This particular recipe calls for chicken breasts, but you could easily substitute more economical boneless, skinless thighs instead. Plan to marinade the chicken at least a couple of hours for the most flavorful outcome. A favorite potato, roasted vegetable or salad can complete the meal.
Alice Springs Chicken
Serves 4
Ingredients:
1/2 cup honey
1/2 cup Dijon mustard
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
salt and pepper
4 boneless skinless chicken breast, halves (or 6-8 thighs)
2 tablespoons olive oil
6 slices bacon, cooked until crispy and cut in half
2 cups button mushrooms
1 tablespoon butter
1 cup shredded Monterrey Jack Cheese
Fresh Parsley, chopped
Directions:
1. Whisk together honey, Dijon mustard, mayonnaise, and lemon juice in a small bowl until smooth. Reserve ½ cup of sauce and set aside. Pour remaining honey mustard sauce into a gallon-sized Zip lock bag and add chicken. Marinade for 1 hour, up to 24 hours.
2. Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
3. In a heavy-bottomed skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium-high heat until it shimmers.
4. Remove chicken from the marinade with tongs and place into hot skillet. Season each side with salt and pepper and cook until golden brown but not cooked through, working in batches as not to over-crowd the pan.
5. Place browned chicken on prepared baking sheet.
6. In the same skillet, add butter and melt over medium heat. Stir in mushrooms and a pinch of salt and cook until tender and starting to brown. Remove from heat.
7. Divide and spoon mushrooms over the chicken breasts, followed by 2 slices of bacon, and the Monterrey Jack cheese.
8. Bake for 10-15 minutes or until the thickest part of the chicken reaches 165 degrees.
9. Top with fresh parsley and serve with reserved honey mustard sauce for dipping.