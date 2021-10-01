FAIRBANK — Turns out that Holten Robinson’s two rushing touchdowns in the first half would have been enough to lift Wapsie Valley (3-2) over rival South Winneshiek (2-3) Friday night. Still, the home team scored in every quarter to win 35-6.
Brandon Knight was 5-for-5 in extra point kicks for Wapsie Valley.
Robinson ran in the first touchdown of the night
from 25 yards out in the first quarter. He scored in the second quarter on a 4-yard plunge.
South Winneshiek quarterback Nick Holien found Sam Conway for a 9-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. The extra point kick failed.
Roughly 4 1/2 minutes later, Wapsie Valley quarterback Casey O’Donnell scored an a 2-yard plunge.
In the fourth quarter, O’Donnell connected with Dawson Schmit for a 28-yard touchdown reception.
Hunter Kane scored the last touchdown of the night, a 2-yard rush with 5:10 left in the game.
OTHER SCORES
North Fayette Valley 35, Jesup 0
Turkey Valley 62, Clarksville 8
North Linn 43, Starmont 0
East Buchanan 48, Bellevue 7
Midland 62, Central Elkader 12
Clayton Ridge 41, Maquoketa Valley
Charles City 14, Center Point-Urbana 8, OT
Denver 48, East Marshall 0
Dike-New Hartford 31, Aplington-Parkersburg 0
Osage 42, New Hampton 12
Waverly-Shell Rock 42, Marion 0