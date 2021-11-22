Friends of MercyOne, formerly known as Mercy Auxiliary, has continuously supported Mercy hospital and the community since 1956. (First president was Mrs. M.G. Stebbins.)
Traditionally scholarships to area graduating seniors, as well as non-traditional students, are offered. Individuals beginning or continuing their medical education are invited to apply. Newly added CNA scholarships are offered to high school students and MercyOne colleagues. The scholarship tradition began with an endowment from Lew and Bernice Warren and has continued for over decades with support from Auxiliary projects.
In October the Friends of MercyOne partnered with the Oelwein American Legion Post 9 and the Oelwein Legion Auxiliary to purchase flags representing every branch of the armed services. These flags are on permanent display at the hospital since Veteran’s Day. They are positioned inside the East Entrance.
Friends of MercyOne has recently purchased two new benches for Mercy Park, located east of the hospital. Previously, the Friends purchased a glider that is wheelchair accessible. This glider is used by residents of MercyOne Senior Care, hospital colleagues/staff, patients, and their families. Yearly we assist in the purchase of flowering and vegetable plants for the park.
Friends of MercyOne continues to support MercyOne Senior Care by purchasing items to enrich residents’ lives. Recent additions to MercyOne Senior Care include a computer to help residents keep in touch with their families, large print books, hand exercise equipment, and an entertainment system for resident use.
Other ways Friends of MercyOne support the hospital and community include:
A Keto BMI scale for Clinic and hospital use, a Cricut for MercyOne Senior care, Oelwein Dollar gift cards for all colleagues of MercyOne last Christmas as a thank you for their services in trying/stressful/covid times).
Friends of MercyOne continue to hold their annual bake sale the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Until the general public is allowed in the hospital, this sale is restricted to hospital colleagues. Gift Shop proceeds help support supply expenses tied to the Lovelight Project and other small project improvements in the hospital.
Friends of MercyOne sincerely appreciates all the support they receive from the community. Members support the organization through membership dues, Lovelights donations, volunteering in the gift shop and cafeteria, and baking. Thank you all who make it a strong organization that supports the hospital that cares for you.