The annual Friends of MercyOne Lovelights project has grown over the years, with hundreds of contributions made for loved ones. Shown working on the indoor Lovelight banner at the hospital are Friends of MercyOne members Dawn Kendall (left) and Linda Ridihalgh. The banner displays the names of all who are honored and remembered with a Lovelight. The Lovelights streamers and star above the Eighth Avenue SE entrance to the hospital will be lighted in a special ceremony at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 and remain lighted through Jan. 6.