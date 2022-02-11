Week 5 is bringing a sense of urgency for legislation being considered. Next week is funnel week which means the bills must be through committee or they are dead for the year. I have a few bills I am working on in my committees, which are already safe from funnel week, that I want to share with you.
First and foremost is the Fuel Access bill. This bill creates an environment promoting renewable biofuels and consumer choice at the pump. It also has components helping retailers with improvement costs at their stations. In the end, this bill will increase the value of Iowa crops, maintain high-paying jobs at corn and soybean processing plants, keep multiple fuel choices at the gas stations, and offer high quality, lower cost liquids fuels for consumers to choose. This is bipartisan legislation and great policy for Iowa.
A few more bills I will be supporting are increased funding for public schools, increase of hunting licenses for deer to keep deer populations in check, an increase of weight limitations on trucks with an optional permit, and an income tax decrease for all Iowans, including no income tax for retirement income.
I will certainly share more information as it develops and I will continue to work for Iowans.
As always “From the Ground Up,”