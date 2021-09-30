Fross Park

Fross Park is a 50 acre public park located on the northern end of Center Point just off of Main Street next to the Center Point Cemetery, it has two access off of Main Street and one off of Green Street.

To reserve a pavilion go to www.teamsideline.com/centerpoint or complete the attached for and bring it to City Hall at 200 Franklin St.

Fross Park amenities:

Basketball Court

Butterfly Garden

Community Garden — 23 rentable plots

Disc Golf Course — 9 hole

Pavilions — 3 rentable, 1 first come first serve

Playgrounds — 3 areas

Restroom Facilities — 3 open all season (men & women)

Sand Volleyball Court

Skate Park

Soccer Fields — 5 fields

Softball/Baseball fields — 4 fields

Splash Pad

Tennis Court

Walking Trail — 1.2 miles