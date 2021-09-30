Fross Park is a 50 acre public park located on the northern end of Center Point just off of Main Street next to the Center Point Cemetery, it has two access off of Main Street and one off of Green Street.
To reserve a pavilion go to www.teamsideline.com/centerpoint or complete the attached for and bring it to City Hall at 200 Franklin St.
Fross Park amenities:
Basketball Court
Butterfly Garden
Community Garden — 23 rentable plots
Disc Golf Course — 9 hole
Pavilions — 3 rentable, 1 first come first serve
Playgrounds — 3 areas
Restroom Facilities — 3 open all season (men & women)
Sand Volleyball Court
Skate Park
Soccer Fields — 5 fields
Softball/Baseball fields — 4 fields
Splash Pad
Tennis Court
Walking Trail — 1.2 miles