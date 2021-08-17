Fudgy Chocolate Toffee Bars

Ingredients:
½ c butter, melted
2 c graham cracker crumbs
1 bag (8 oz) toffee bits (1½ c)
1 roll (16.5 oz) refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough
1 bag (12 oz) semi-sweet chocolate baking chips (2 c)
1 can (14 oz) sweetened condensed milk
1 tbl butter
1 tsp pure vanilla extract
Directions:
Heat oven to 350°F (325°F for dark or nonstick pan). Spray bottom only of 13x9-inch pan with cooking spray.
In medium bowl, stir ½ cup melted butter, 1½ cups of the graham cracker crumbs and ¾ cup of the toffee bits. Press mixture evenly in bottom of pan. Refrigerate about 15 minutes or until firm.
Meanwhile, let cookie dough stand at room temperature 10 minutes to soften. In a 2-quart saucepan, heat chocolate chips, milk and 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat, stirring frequently, until chips are melted, and mixture is smooth. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla. Spread mixture over cracker crust.
In medium bowl, break up cookie dough. Mix in remaining ½ cup graham cracker crumbs with wooden spoon until well blended. Crumble mixture evenly over chocolate layer. Sprinkle with remaining ¾ cup toffee bits.
Bake 25 to 35 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely, about 2 hours. For a firmer bar, refrigerate 30 minutes longer. After cooled completely, cut into 8 rows by 4 rows.