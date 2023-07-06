VINTON — As the poet Yusef “Cat” Stevens wrote 50 years ago:
”Just keep on pushing hard and try as you may,
You’re going to wind up where you started from.”
Andrea Townsley got to live those words this week as she officially became the principal at Tilford Elementary School.
“I student taught right here,” Townsley said. “I worked with Mrs. Christine Davis in 1st Grade and Mrs. Rhonda Barron in 4th Grade.”
And 20 years later, Townsley is principal. And she has already hit the ground running. her first official day was actually this past Monday, but, “I was probably here eight days before that working on things.”
Townsley spent the last six years as part of Grant Wood AEA’s building improvement team, working with seven or eight districts at time.
“I worked with Vinton-Shellsburg all six years,” Townsley said. “It’s great because I already know the administrators and staff.”
“I think that benefits me coming into the system, not brand new, that I’ve helped serve them. I’ve helped with their school improvement planning and their goals, so I think that has helped me knowing what they’re already doing really well, as well as what are some areas that they can improve. I have relationships established, will continue to build more relationships, but I think that’s going to benefit me in this role.”
Townsley is a Van Horne native, Benton Community graduate and her family lives there as well. Her husband Eric is an administrator in the College Community school district, while daughter Emma will be a senior at Benton and son Kaiser will be an 8th-grader.