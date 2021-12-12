Center Point-Urbana wrestling took advantage of their ability to fill each weight in dual wins over East Buchanan and Vinton-Shellsburg at home on Thursday.
“It was definitely to our advantage to be able to fill out every weight and have everyone contribute,” CPU coach Matt Grennan said. “That makes home duals exciting. We enjoyed having some quality competition for the girls as well.”
The Stormin’ Pointers opened with a 48-36 win over rival Vinton-Shellsburg. Grennan noted the Vikings came into Thursday shorthanded due to illness, giving up seven forfeits to CPU. Senior Collin Hoskins at 182 lbs had the line win for CPU, pinning VS’s Taylor Anderson in 42 seconds.
“Unfortunately we could not see their full lineup, but we still came out with effort and did our jobs,” Grennan said. “We’ll see Vinton down the road.”
Despite the loss, the Vikings came out with five pins against the Stormin’ Pointers, including Bree Swenson over CPU’s Brandon Payn 113 lbs in 20 seconds.
“We wrestled well in our matches tonight,” VS coach Brian Sheston said. “Getting healthy is our number one priority. We have kids banged up and sick. I’m not worried about this loss because I know we’ll have a fuller lineup next time we see them.”
The Vikings bounced back with a 50-30 win over East Buc, filling out several weights with girls to help offset forfeit points. VS had five pins in the win, with Curtis Erickson pinning his opponent in 1:36 at 195 pounds.
“We saw East Buc on Saturday, so there were a lot of repeat matches,” Sheston said. “We the guys and girls we have out right now, we’re happy that we don’t have any glaring deficiencies.”
CPU would still earn 24 points off forfeits from East Buc, but the dual would be more complete in a 57-18 win over the Buccaneers. The Stormin’ Pointers earned three pins, led by Hoskins again with the fall in 39 seconds.
“We juggled a few more things around, but had the same exciting results,” Grennan said. “We showed we can keep our momentum going. There’s obviously some things we have to work on. We’ll keep improving and look to peak in February.”
CPU will join Benton at Clear Creek-Amana on Thursday for single duals. VS will host Independence and South Tama for duals on Thursday.