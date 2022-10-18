Full Statement from Riverview Center on Roe v Wade
WATERLOO – Riverview Center stands with survivors of sexual violence and is committed to protecting the rights of victims to access post-trauma healthcare in light of the recent Supreme Court decision reversing Roe v Wade.
“All survivors struggle after having their bodily autonomy stolen from them,” said Gwen Bramlet-Hecker, executive director of Riverview Center. “Further denying them control over their bodies by blocking access to critical healthcare is unjust.”
The emotional and mental impacts of sexual trauma are often referenced in discussions about the needs of survivors; however less often discussed are the physical impacts of sexual violence. For victims of rape, that may include broken bones, cuts, bruises, bald patches on their heads, sexually transmitted infections, and in more cases than people realize, pregnancy.
According to the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 15% of rape victims who can become pregnant do so as a result of the violence.
“Just as it would be unacceptable to mandate a victim of violence leave a broken bone untreated by healthcare professionals, so too is it unacceptable to deny a survivor, pregnant from violence, access to the full range of reproductive healthcare choices,” Bramlet-Hecker continued.
Riverview Center sees that this decision will be most harmful for survivors from communities over-represented in statistics on sexual violence, yet under-represented in accessibility to services to help them heal. That includes the BIPOC community, the LGBTQIA+ community, those with immigrant or refugee histories, those living in poverty, and those who struggle with brain health challenges or substance use disorders.
According to the US Department of Justice National Crime Victim Survey, only 2% of rape and sexual assault victimizations that occur in rural areas are reported to law enforcement. Requiring a victim to report the sexual violence they experienced in order to access critical post-violence reproductive healthcare will not increase reports, nor will it decrease abortions. It will cause more harm to victims who will seek necessary care that is ultimately unsafe.
Not every survivor pregnant as a result of sexual violence chooses to terminate the pregnancy; according to Bramlet-Hecker, Riverview Center has supported many survivors who chose to carry the pregnancy to term, helping them access resources necessary to be safe and healthy. But having the power to make that choice was immeasurably healing. Riverview Center stands ready to do the work necessary to ensure that choice remains for survivors of sexual violence now and in the future. Survivors must have the right to take back what had been stolen from them, to heal, and to thrive beyond the trauma they experienced.
Editor’s note: More information on Riverview Center may be found at riverviewcenter.org or the Riverview Center Facebook page. If you are in a crisis and need help immediately, please call the Iowa Sexual Assault Hotline: 888-557-0310. To reach a specific office (non-emergency), the main numbers for each office are listed below.
- Cedar Rapids Office: 319-540-0080
- Decorah Office: 563-380-3332
- Dubuque Office: 563-557-0310
- Waterloo Office: 319-939-9599