Center Point-Urbana’s Sophie Gaffney won’t be shutting down her volleyball career anytime soon, as the senior plans to play for Kirkwood Community College starting this fall.
“I decided I wanted to play in college after not the most successful senior season,” Gaffney said. “I knew I wanted to have a better idea of my volleyball skills then what I’m leaving my high school career with. I knew Kirkwood would be the right place.”
Kirkwood was a Nationals qualifier in 2021 and has since recruited Benton’s Grace Embretson and Alyssa Tegeler. Gaffney has played against both in her high school and club volleyball career, along with other girls committed to and currently on the Eagles’ roster.
“I’m excited to be playing with girls that I’ve been playing against all throughout my high school career,” Gaffney said. “Kirkwood is a very inviting program. All the athletics mesh well together and all the girls and coaches seem so easy to get along with. Kirkwood is also a competitive program so I’ll be interested to see how successful the team will be and how I can improve personally.”
Gaffney was a Second Team All-Conference selection as a junior, totalling 258 kills and 97 blocks in her CPU career. She has been involved in the sport heavily since seventh grade and credits her older sister, Kennedy, for getting her into volleyball and supporting her throughout the years. She plans to play middle and outside for the Eagles.
Sophie is the daughter of Jake Gaffney and Barbara Haas. Outside of volleyball, Gaffney has been involved in track and Storm Troopers at CPU. She plans to study business while at Kirkwood.