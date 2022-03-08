The Independence Garden Club delayed their February meeting at the Falcon Center until March 1 because of an anticipated ice storm. Nine members and one guest were present. Hostesses Linda Bowden and Ruth Crawford creatively arranged each table with a February theme for President’s Day and Valentine’s Day. Red candy, hearts, George Washington cherries (he cannot tell a lie!) and sparkler décor were fun celebrations of the year’s shortest and coldest month. Door prizes at each table included a George Washington dollar bill!
Newly installed President Ruth Hamilton called the meeting to order at 1 p.m. leading the pledge of allegiance and the conservation pledge. Members answered roll call by sharing a garden tip with a product or food that originated from the pantry. The secretary’s and treasurer’s reports were presented. Director Shirley Bergman gave an update on District 2. Thank you notes were shared. Members also expressed thanks to Nancy Weber for her contributions to the recent Master Garden Symposium.
Guest Joe Olson, from the Rotary Club, spoke to the group about the NexTrex recycling campaign. Independence has been challenged to the “Community Challenge” to collect 500 or more pounds of plastic over six months. NexTrex has provided the Chamber of Commerce with recycling bins for collection of plastic bags and other plastic products. In return for the city’s efforts, Independence will be rewarded with the donation of a composite bench.
Joe also spoke to club members about the downtown beautification program that will expand the number of flower tubs from 19 to 26 tubs. This will increase the number of tubs in Brimmer Park near the mill in an effort to beautify the Historical Highway 20 route. Last year, the Independence Garden Club presented money from a District 2 Federated Garden Club of Iowa grant to donate to the project. Joe inquired about monetary assistance and help caring for the flowers that would include purple petunias and red cannas this coming year. Planting and watering at the city greenhouse would be appreciated, too, as well as helping to prep the planters and tubs. Watering the “Pink Garden” at the depot is a responsibility the garden club has done in past years. A discussion followed about assigning members days to water the plot.
Lynda Fiester shared the monthly “Tips and Tricks” hint. She suggested using an ice cream scoop when hollowing out the seeds from the center of squash and muskmelon. She also distributed a handout of various hints as printed in the magazine “Living” by Martha Stewart. Did you know that because of its low moisture content, honey can keep indefinitely, if well sealed? Jars of honey found in the ancient Egyptian pyramids were found completely edible! Lynda also shared that in many northern states, there are no indigenous earthworms. Glaciers killed the native species nearly fifteen thousand years ago!
Joellen Yeager presented her monthly conservation report by telling of the protection sought for the American bumblebee. Its disappearance from eight states has led to a call for the bee to be placed under the Endangered Species Act before it faces extinction. Over the last 20 years, the American bumblebee population has decreased by 89% across the United States. The “Des Moines Register” reports that climate change, pesticides, disease, habitat loss and honeybee competition are given as reasons for its decline. The loss of these pollinating insects could potentially cause severe problems to the environment and crop production if the decline continues. A federal review committee will evaluate the threat to the species to determine if the endangered listing may be warranted.
In other business, Ruth Crawford, discussed the recent mailing sent to potential club members from a list suggested by club members. The Independence Garden Club is always seeking new members and guests who may be interested in joining the group for educational and entertaining programs and field trips. Please contact President-elect Ruth Hamilton (Hamiltonfarm1864@gmail.com) for more information. A raised bed garden tour was suggested as a potential program . There may be time for additional local garden walks following monthly meetings due to the earlier starting time (1 p.m.) of 2022 meetings.
Additional names were also placed on a list of homes that had plants for sharing for the garden club’s May plant sale. The annual sale held in May is the club’s primary fund-raiser. Money raised is used to support local scholarships and beautification projects. Community members who have perennial plants and flowers that can be donated for this cause can contact Ruth Hamilton. Garden club members can assist with the digging and dividing of plants.
The October and August programs printed in the program booklet will be flip-flopped upon verification from the program presenters. Donna Harms will be responsible for the Lexington Estates floral arrangement for the month of April. Lynda Feister asked for help for the daffodil sale. Members can help her on March 9 at 9 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Independence. The District 2 meeting will be held May 6 in Decorah. The Central Regional Federated Garden Club meeting will be held in Iowa this year. State President Walt Reemtsma is seeking volunteers for the planning committee. (presby1mom@gmail.com)
Jean Rouse and Ruth Crawford educated the group with plenty of good ideas for how to use household items and common pantry items for garden fixes and remedies. Ruth reported ground cinnamon may be helpful to use as both a fungicide and a rooting hormone. It can be used to prevent “dampening off” of seedlings and also as a deterrent against ants, mosquitoes, houseplant gnats and small rodents like moles. This versatile spice can help control plant rust and prevent wild mushroom growth in undesirable places. (Note: Cinnamon sticks do not work the same.) Ruth’s research also helped her discover ways baking soda, Epsom salt, lemon, white sugar, salt, cream of tartar, dried mint, and hot pepper flakes can be aids for households and gardens. Jean Rouse added that the potassium in banana peels are good for tomatoes, peppers, and flowers. The peels are good for preventing blossom end rot on tomatoes. She suggested burying banana peels or overripe bananas when planting, or try steeping bananas in water to break down and act as a slow release fertilizer. Jean also found that egg shells, tea bags, coffee grounds, and vinegar are good kitchen resources for improving your garden in ways ranging from weed killer to improving soil quality or altering soil PH levels to even using as a pest deterrent. The women had handouts to share and suggested that the internet and the library were good resources to learn more about pantry remedies.
The next Independence Garden Club meeting will be held March 22 at 1 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. Casey Allen from the Trendy Tulip will be presenting a program on “Plants for Low Light”. Dan and Becky Alberts will share the monthly “Tricks or Tips”. Jean Rouse and Ruth Hamilton will be the hostesses. Bring your own beverage to the meeting. Hope to see you soon!