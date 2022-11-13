LaPORTE CITY — Union’s Aubrey Gates knows how to lay down a kill. In fact, the senior laid down 600 of them this season, and she plans to spike even more as she signed with the University of Sioux Fall on Friday to continue her volleyball career next fall.
“It’s an absolutely incredible feeling,” Gates said. “I’ve worked so hard these last few years to get here. I used to think it was never possible, coming from a small town. But I feel Sioux Falls is the perfect place for me.”
Gates made several trips to South Dakota to visit the campus, enjoying the “small campus feel” and volleyball facilities. She also got to meet members of the team and watch several games, already growing close and wanting to be on the court with her new friends.
“I loved the overall culture of the program and the school in general,” Gates said. “They have a growth mindset. They want to get better together and all want what’s best for each other. That was one of the biggest things I was looking for in a program. The coaching staff is just amazing.”
Gates saw her high school volleyball career end a few weeks ago at her third State tournament in her four years as a varsity player for the Knights. The senior notched 1,256 kills in four seasons, named All-State Honorable Mention in 2021 and is poised to be selected for All-State honors in the coming days for the 2022 season.
“Playing for Union has prepared me for college volleyball,” Gates said. “We play in the NICL, one of the most competitive volleyball conferences in Iowa. I have to give a lot of credit to Brian Jesse for getting me in the weight room and gym as much as I have. I owe gratitude to all my coaches and my family for pushing me to get better every year.”
Aubrey is the daughter of Jason and Jennifer Gates of La Porte City. Outside of volleyball, Gates is a state qualifier in track in multiple relays and the high jump, Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, FFA and Mentors in Violence Prevention. She plans to study Exercise Science and minor in Business at USF.