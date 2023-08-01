It’s that time of year again with summer winding down and Labor Day approaching. That means it’s nearly time to enjoy one of the premier post card shows in the mid-west. The Gateway Post Card Club will hold its 47th annual show over Labor Day weekend. But this year we have a NEW location as well as NEW dates. The hours are: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. and Friday, September 1, 2023, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.
The show, featuring 20 dealers, will be held at the convenient, spacious, and well-lighted Community Center, 909 S Main Street (Hwy 157), Caseyville, Illinois 62232. The Center is part of the City Hall Complex.
The Gateway Post Card Club was founded on January 7, 1974, at the Kirkwood Community Center, 111 S. Geyer Road in St. Louis, Missouri. After 49 years, we continue to hold our monthly meetings there. In addition to buying and selling of post cards, a short business meeting is followed with a presentation by a club member or outside speaker on a historic or post card related topic. We also have a club library to enhance our member’s knowledge of our great hobby. Membership (including spouse) is a bargain at only $10 a year and entitles one to the July picnic and the December holiday party.
Our club is proud of the outstanding reputation that the post card show has achieved over the years. It is rated as one of the top shows in the region with dealers coming from several states. The Gateway Post Card Club show is one of the few that offers free admission, ample free parking, free appraisals, and several daily attendance prizes. Delicious food and drinks are also available on site. Reasonably priced motels are nearby.
Customers will find friendly and knowledgeable dealers ready to assist all attendees whether a veteran collector, a beginner, or just someone who wants to know more about the exciting post card hobby. With countless thousands of post cards for sale in nearly every subject imaginable, you are certain to find something to your liking in your price range from vintage cards to modern, as well as post card collecting supplies and reference books. Don’t miss out; make plans now to attend.
For the last 19 years, our show has been under the superb leadership of Tom and Pat Snyder, who with the assistance of Gateway Post Card Club members, have made the shows a huge success. If you have questions or need more information about the show or club, please contact Tom at (618) 531-4189 or by e-mail at the.snyders@charter.net. If you have special wants, let Tom know so he can notify dealers to bring those items.