Tiffany Nasturtium lamp,
$71,500, Woody Auction
A Tiffany Studios table lamp with 32-inch Nasturtium shade sold for $71,500 in the sale of Part 2 of the Ron Blessing collection held March 18th by Woody Auction in Douglass, Kan. Also, an R.J. Horner china cabinet in the Atlas pattern, 95 inches tall, climbed to $22,000; a French cameo art glass vase marked Daum Nancy, with penguin décor, went for $17,000; and a Brilliant Period Cut Glass amethyst cut to clear water pitcher attributed to Stevens and Williams realized $9,200. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
Prendergast beach scene,
$162,500, Shannon’s
A colorful oil on panel Boston beach scene by Maurice Prendergast (American, 1858-1924), painted circa 1907-1910, sold for $162,500 in a Spring Fine Art Auction held April 27th by Shannon’s Fine Art Auctioneers in Milford, Conn. Also, an oil on canvas by Martin Johnson Heade (American, 1819-1904), titled Vase of Red Roses, circa 1880s, garnered $125,000; and a 1904 oil on canvas by Richard Hayley Lever (American, 1876-1958) titled Sunshine in the Hills brought $106,250; Prices include the buyer’s premium.
Bronze Tibetan Buddha,
$200,000, Briggs Auction
A rare and important gilt bronze Tibetan Buddha, 13 inches tall on a carved 5-inch-tall base, sold for $200,000 at a Fine Estates Auction held March 24th by Briggs Auction in Garnet Valley, Pa. It was the most ever paid for a single item at a Briggs Auction event. Also, a nearly life-size portrait of a seated beauty, titled Lorelai, changed hands for $32,000; and a scarce pocket watch by the 18th century Delaware clockmaker Thomas Crow hammered for $5,500. Prices are hammer, exclusive of the buyer’s premium.
Ca. 1820 ‘Armoire Crocodile,’
CA$29,500, Miller & Miller
An important, circa 1820 Quebec armoire in a strong alligatored yellow paint, giving it the family nickname "Armoire Crocodile", sold for $29,500 at the sale of the Belzile collection held in Quebec, Canada by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd., based in New Hamburg, Ontario. Also, a Louis XIII armchair in old green paint realized $21,240; and an 18th century Quebec pine armoire with four Louis XIV hourglass-shaped panels fetched $17,700. Prices include the buyer’s premium and are in Canadian dollars.
Uncle Sam clockwork toy,
$72,000, Bertoia Auctions
An Ives (USA) Uncle Sam clockwork preambulator, one of two known, sold for $72,000 at a Spring Signature Sale held March 24-25 by Bertoia Auctions in Vineland, N.J. Also, an oversized Ives horse-drawn fire hose reel, 25 ½ inches long, in pristine condition, gaveled for $14,400; a Kenton Speed Truck, 16 ½ inches in size, the largest of its series, fetched $16,800; and a Kyser & Rex (USA) Chimpanzee cast-iron mechanical bank brought $34,800. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
German WWII machine gun,
$456,000, Morphy Auctions
A German WWII Model FG-42 machine gun, Model E 1st Model, one of only about 2,000 made, sold for $456,000 at a Firearms & Militaria Auction held April 11-13 by Morphy Auctions in Denver, Pa. Also, a British-made WWII silenced Sten Mark IV (SD) machine gun went for $129,000; a mid-1950s American-made Harrington & Richardson T48 (FAL) machine gun with box achieved $114,000; and a circa 2000 David McKay Brown (Scotland) 20-gauge shotgun earned $61,200. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
Washington-owned book,
$441,000, Freeman’s
A volume from the personal library of George Washington, titled The Transactions of the Royal Humane Society, a first edition copy gifted to Washington during his second presidential term by physician Dr. John Coakley Lettsom and featuring Washington’s bold signature at the top of the half-titled page, sold for $441,000 at a Books and Manuscripts auction held May 3rd by Freeman’s in Philadelphia. Also, and a 1787 land grant signed by Benjamin Franklin finished at $17,640. Prices are inclusive of the buyer’s premium.
Kusama’s A Pumpkin,
$56,250, John Moran
A 2004 painting by Yayoi Kusama (b. 1929), titled A Pumpkin (RT), sold for $56,250 at a California Living auction held April 11th by John Moran Auctioneers in Los Angeles. Also, a 1958 Fender Stratocaster electric guitar played a sweet tune for $32,500; Edouardo Sarabia’s (b. 1976) Painted Memories 2 from 2008 made $18,750; four topiary lounge chairs with ottoman by Richard Schultz (1926-2021) for Knoll earned $6,500; and an Art Deco Revival credenza, circa 1980s-90s, hit $5,850. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
Houdini’s strait jacket,
$43,200, Potter & Potter
Legendary magician Houdini’s strait jacket escape, a heavy canvas jacket reinforced with leather across the neck, back, arms and waist, sold for $43,200 at a Harry Houdini sale held April 8th by Potter & Potter Auctions in Chicago. Also, Houdini’s spirit cabinet escape made $50,400; a circa 1925 poster advertising The World Famous Houdini /Master Mystifier, commanded $11,400; and a circa 1891 tintype portrait of a young Houdini, probably at Coney Island, New York, reached $21,600. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
J. W. Booth reward poster,
$166,375, Nate D. Sanders
The first printing of the reward poster for the capture of John Wilkes Booth and two other conspirators in the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln – issued by the War Department in Washington, D.C. on April 20, 1865, five days after President Lincoln passed away and six days before Booth was killed – sold for $166,375 at an auction held in April by Nate D. Sanders Auctions in Los Angeles. The poster, originally displayed on a tree, had never been auctioned before. The price is inclusive of the buyer’s premium.
Clemens sand bottles,
$151,200, Hindman
A pair of Sweetheart sand bottles from 1883 by Andrew Clemens (1857-1894) sold for $151,200 at an American Furniture, Folk & Decorative Arts auction held March 30th by Hindman in Chicago. Also, a Tiffany & Co. seven-piece silver tea and coffee service with matching tray rang up $18,000; a Baltimore Federal mahogany tall case clock fetched $11,970; and a Renaissance Revival etagere attributed to John Henry Belter went to a determined bidder for $22,800. Prices are inclusive of the buyer’s premium.
Otto Dix portfolio,
$328,000, Bonhams
An anti-war portfolio comprising 51 artworks by Otto Dix (1891-1969), titled Der Krieg (The War), made in 1924, sold for $328,000 at a Modern & Contemporary Prints & Multiples sale held May 9th by Bonhams in New York. Also, Marilyn Monroe (Marilyn) by Andy Warhol, from 1967, garnered $252,000; Moonscape, from Landscapes (Corlett 212), by Roy Lichtenstein (1985) brought $164,000; and Harper’s Pictorial History of the Civil War (2005) by Kara Walker finished at $95,000. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
1897 experimental pistol,
$72,000, Cowan’s Auctions
A Bergmann Schmeisser prototype 1897 model 5 experimental pistol with holster stock sold for $72,000 at an Arms, Armor & Militaria auction held May 3-4 by Cowan’s Auctions in Cincinnati. Also, a Peter Chapman 28 gauge sidelock hammerless side-by-side shotgun with straight English stock hit the mark for $36,000; a Parker GH grade 20 gauge shotgun with 32- inch barrels fetched $25,200; and a Japanese model 1902 “Grandpa” Nambu holster stock rose to $15,600. Prices are inclusive of the buyer’s premium.
1854 US $1 coin, MS 65,
$91,062, Legend Rare Coin
An 1854 US $1 coin, graded MS65 CAC, sold for $91,062 at the Central States Numismatic Society’s 84th Anniversary Convention held April 27th in Schaumburg, Illinois by Legend Rare Coin Auctions, based in Red Bank, N.J. Also, an 1837 US $2.50 coin, graded MS65 CAC, went for $88,125; a 1942-S US 50-cent coin, graded MS 67 CAC, hit $70,500; a 1935-S US 50-cent coin, MS 67 CAC, brought $67,562; and a 1795 US 1-cent coin, PCGS MS 65 BN CAC, made $61,687. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
Ancient Hebrew bible,
$38.1 million, Sotheby’s
Codex Sassoon – the earliest, most complete Hebrew bible in existence, dating to the late 9th to early 10th century – sold for $38.1 million at an auction held May 17th by Sotheby’s in New York. It was the most valuable book or manuscript ever sold at auction, surpassing the 1994 sale of Leonardo da Vinci’s Codex Leicester manuscript, which brought $30.8 million. Codex Sassoon was acquired by Ambassador Alfred H. Moses and was gifted to ANU Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv. The price includes the buyer’s premium.
Marklin toy paddle boat,
$250,000, Pook & Pook
The Marklin toy paddle wheel river boat New York, in exceptional condition, sold for $250,000 at an Americana auction held May 4-5 by Pook & Pook in Downingtown, Pa. Also, an English Staffordshire slipware doll cradle dated 1698 brought $22,500; a Berks or Montgomery County (Pa.) painted poplar shrank, a robust example of early 18th century German furniture design, realized $81,250; and a Mifflin County (Pa.) Samuel Plank painted box changed hands for $45,360. Prices are inclusive of the buyer’s premium.
Ted Williams HOF ring,
$444,000, Heritage Auctions
Boston Red Sox immortal Ted Williams’s Baseball Hall of Fame induction ring, gifted to him upon his entry into Cooperstown on July 25, 1966, sold for $444,000 at a Spring Sports Catalog Auction held May 11-13 by Heritage Auctions in Dallas. Also, a Mickey Mantle Topps rookie card from 1952, graded SGC Near Mint+ 7.5 earned $384,000, a record for the grade; and a 1916 M101-5 (blank back) Babe Ruth card also set a new record for its graded (SGC Fair 1.5) when it hit $276,000. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
Xavier de Charlevoix account,
$5,700, Old World Auctions
P. F. Xavier de Charlevoix’s Histoire et Description de la Nouvelle France – an account of French possessions in colonial North America, featuring 28 maps – sold for $5,700 in an online auction held April 12-26 by Old World Auctions in Richmond, Va. Also, The New Twelve Inch British Celestial Globe by William and T.M. Bardin, composed of 12 paper gores, brass meridian and engraved horizon ring, held by its 42-inch wooden floor stand, changed hands for $5,100. Prices are inclusive of the buyer’s premium.
Jefferson Davis revolver,
$470,000, Rock Island
The Jefferson Davis surrender Beaumont-Adams double action revolver, one of the most important war trophies of the Civil War, sold for $470,000 at Premier Firearms Auction #88 held May 19-21 by Rock Island Auction Company in Rock Island, Ill. Also, the engraved gold and Winchester Model 1895 of Zane Grey realized $440,625; a Krieghoff FH42 Type 1 changed hands for $411,250; and the cased Colt 1861 Navy revolver presented to Capt. George Williams rose to $258,500. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
Kurt Cobain guitar,
$595,000, Julien’s
Nirvana front man Kurt Cobain’s Nevermind smashed and signed black Fender Stratocaster electric guitar sold for $595,900 at a Music Icons auction held May 19-20 by Julien’s Auctions in New York City. Also, Bono’s 2002 U2 stage-played Gretsch Irish Falcon electric guitar played a sweet tune for $238,125; Eddie Van Halen’s 2004 Charvel EVH Art Series 78 electric guitar settled at $114,300; and Michael Jackson’s “Dangerous” world tour jacket made $117,000. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
Steve Jobs signed check,
$106,985, RR Auction
An Apple Computer check signed by Steve Jobs in 1976 – the year of the company’s founding, sold for $106,985 in an online auction held April 17-May 10 by RR Auction in Boston. The check was filled out in type and signed by Jobs himself, for $175.00, payable to Crampton, Remke & Miller, Inc., a provider of business processing consulting services to high-tech companies. Also, an early 1990s NeXT business card listing Jobs as chairman and CEO brought $3,076. Prices include the buyer’s premium.