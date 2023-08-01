Flora Danica table service,
$118,750, Andrew Jones
An extensive service of Royal Copenhagen Flora Danica porcelain tableware that was offered in 24 lots totaled $118,750 at an auction held June 18th by Andrew Jones Auctions in Los Angeles. Also, an 89-piece Puiforcat first standard silver Royal pattern flatware service realized $18,750; a Chinese gilt and black coromandel lacquer eight-panel screen achieved $11,875; and a group of seven Buccellati sterling silver clad shells and a shell form footed dish hammered for $11,875. Prices include a 25 percent buyer’s premium.
Wurlitzer Model 71 jukebox,
CA$14,750, Miller & Miller
A Wurlitzer Model 71 tabletop jukebox (American circa 1940-1941), restored, on a Wurlitzer model 810 stand, sold for $14,750 in an online-only Petroliana, Advertising & Coin-Op auction held June 10th by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. in New Hamburg, Ont., Canada. Also, a Kuntz Park Brewery Waterloo beer tray (Canadian, 1900) earned $12,980; and a Globe Amusement Lighthouse grip strength tester (American, 1924) made $12,980. Prices include an 18 percent buyer’s premium and are in Canadian dollars.
1880 silver ingot,
$42,175, Holabird
An 1880 Mathey, Kustel & Riotte silver ingot with documented information, the only known example, with logo punch and weighing 4.97 troy ounces, sold for $42,175 at a High-Grade auction held June 15-18 by Holabird Western Americana Collections in Reno, Nev. Also, one of a few known copies of De Groot’s original third edition map of the Washoe mines (Nev.), published in 1860, brought $15,000; and a remarkable archive from a legal Nevada prostitute went for $5,750. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
David Hockney lithograph,
$47,795, Ahlers & Ogletree
A color lithograph on paper of a tropical scene by David Hockney (British, b. 1937), titled Bora Bora (1979), sold for $47,795 at auctions held June 15-17 by Ahlers & Ogletree in Atlanta. Also, a pastel on medium light brown paper by Thomas Wilmer Dewing (American, 1851-1938), titled Study in Orange and Rose (1909) realized $39,325; and an oil on canvas Portrait of Lady with Pitcher (1910) by William Worcester Churchill (Mass., 1858-1926) also gaveled for $39,325. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
Masudaya Target Robot,
$34,440, Milestone Auctions
A Masudaya (Japan) 15-inch battery-operated Target Robot from the Gang of Five series with dart gun and two darts, plus the original box, sold for $34,440 at a Spring Premier Toy Auction held May 27th by Milestone Auctions in Willoughby, Ohio. Also, a Yonezawa (Japan) 13-inch battery-op 8 Man Walking Robot with original box fetched $8,400; a Yonezawa battery-op Jupiter robot finished at $20,400; and a Nomura (Japan) battery-op Walking Batman gaveled for $12,915. Prices are inclusive of the buyer’s premium.
Dale Chihuly bowl basket,
$5,227, Michaan’s Auctions
A colorful, shapely art glass Macchia Bowl Basket by Dale Chihuly sold for $5,227 at a Luxury Auction held May 19th by Michaan’s Auctions in Alameda, Calif. Also, an Edith Baretto Stevens Parsons figural bronze fountain settled at $7,995; a Bosendorfer concert grand piano knocked down for $46,125; a Van Cleef & Arpels ruby, enamel, diamond and 18K gold terrier brooch commanded $7,995; and a Buccellati sterling silver soup tureen went to a determined bidder for $6,765. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
Japanese incense burner,
$250,000, Heritage Auctions
A massive Japanese dragon-form incense burner weighing almost 45 pounds of pure silver sold for $250,000 at a Fine Silver & Objects of Vertu Signature Auction held May 16th by Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Tex. Also, a Tiffany & Company partial gilt water pitcher finished at $35,000; a circa 1870 Gorham partial gilt figural punch bowl with the original ladle earned $35,000; and a gorgeous Gorham Martele six-piece Blue Lily motif tea and coffee set left the room for $20,000. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
Chinese Export clock,
$34,375, John Moran
A Chinese Export French-style automaton clock, signed Cheon S’Nag Comton to the mechanism, sold for $34,375 at a Traditional Collector sale held April 25-26 by John Moran Auctioneers in Los Angeles. Also, a red and white chalk drawing by Francois Boucher, titled The Vegetable Vendor: A Sheet of Studies (1738), sold for 81,250; Sally James Farnham’s New York City Mounted Policeman in the Rain rose to $34,375; and a Francois Linke gilt-bronze mounted armoire hit $11,250. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
Mandarin court robe,
$39,060, Sarasota Estate
A Qing Dynasty Mandarin court robe sold for $39,060 at a two-day sale held May 20-21 by Sarasota Estate Auctions in Sarasota, Fla. Also, a blanc de chine Buddha statue with spiritual symbol made $25,200; a pair of Han warriors finished at $7,560; a Tang white pigment prancing horse left the room for $6,930; an oil on canvas portrait painting attributed to Rembrandt Peale (1778-1860) went for $19,530; and a Modernist sculpture by Aurora Canero (Spanish, b. 1940) rose to $7,560. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
Rolex ‘Big Red’ watch,
$65,000, Jones & Horan
A Rolex “Big Red” Daytona watch (ref 6263) sold for $65,000 at a four-hour auction held May 7th by Jones & Horan in Manchester, N.H. Also, a Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar watch (ref 3940) finished at $49,000; a Rolex “Small Red” Daytona watch (ref 6265) brought $32,000; a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Explorer II watch (ref 1655) hit $16,500; a Patek Philippe Ricochet watch by Gilbert Albert went for $16,500; and a Rolex “Kermit” Submariner watch (ref 16610LV) made $13,500. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
Caldwell bronze figures,
$10,625, Roland Auctions
A pair of circa 1900 Caldwell & Co. gilt and patinated bronze figures mounted on green marble bases, now as lamps, overall 37 inches each, sold for $10,625 at a Multi-Estates Sale held June 2-3 by Roland Auctions in Glen Cove, N.Y. Also, a still life oil on canvas painting of flowers in a vase by Yanoucher Yektai (1921-2019), signed and dated 1969, brought $15,000; and a watercolor landscape of a hillside by Richard Mayhew (American, b. 1924), signed, went for $10,625. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
World record for a ruby,
$34.8 million, Sotheby’s
The extraordinary ‘Estrela de Fura 55.22’ – a 55.22-carat Mozambique ruby – sold for $34.8 million at a Magnificent Jewels auction held June 8th by Sotheby’s in New York City. It was a new world auction record for a ruby and a record for any colored gemstone ever sold at auction. Moments later, ‘The Eternal Pink’ – the most vivid pink diamond to ever come to market – also achieved $34.8 million. It was a world auction record price for a fancy purplish-pink diamond. The prices included the buyer’s premium.
Frank Herbert’s Dune,
$22,500, PBA Galleries
A first edition copy of Frank Herbert’s book Dune sold for $22,500 at a Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror auction held June 1st by PBA Galleries in Berkeley, Calif. Also, the Dark Tower series by Stephen King also brought $22,500; The Lathe of Heaven by Ursula K. Le Guin settled at 10,000; Stranger in a Strange Land by Robert A. Heinlein settled at 11,250; the Foundation trilogy by Isaac Asimov earned $15,000; and Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K. Dick made $13,750. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
N. C. Wyeth painting,
$2.45 million, Freeman’s
A painting by N. C. Wyeth titled Jetty Tree (Port Clyde, Maine), a landscape depicting the Maine coast, sold for $2.45 million at an auction held June 4th during America Week by Freeman’s in Philadelphia. Also, Henriette Wyeth’s Portrait of Peter Hurd topped out at $138,600; a winter scene by German-born American wildlife artist Carl Rungius titled After the Storm (Tundra) knocked down for $453,600; and Morgan Colt’s painting titled A Glorious Day earned $126,000. Prices are inclusive of the buyer’s premium.
Roger Smith pocket watch,
$4.9 million, Phillips
British watchmaker Roger Smith’s Pocket Watch Number Two sold for $4.9 million at the New York Watch Auction: EIGHT held June 10-11 by Phillips in New York. It was the fourth highest price ever achieved for a pocket watch at auction. Also, a Patek Philippe ref. 2481 “Pristine Forest” watch realized $1.1 million; a Patek Philippe Dufour Simplicity 37 commanded $863,600; and an Audemars Piguet Grande Complication pocket watch in platinum, completed in 2011, hit $635,000. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
14th c. manuscript,
$89,000, Bonhams
A 14th century scientific manuscript written in Latin, 56 pages with illustrations on vellum, sold for $89,000 at a Fine Books & Manuscripts auction held June 22nd by Bonhams in New York City. Also, a first edition, first issue copy of The Sun Also Rises by Ernest Hemingway brought $83,000; and a typed letter signed by President Franklin Roosevelt, congratulating Amelia Earhart on the first transpacific and solo flight by a woman, achieved $77,000. Prices are inclusive of the buyer’s premium.
Daguerreotype of gold miners,
$37,800, Hindman Auctions
A half-plate daguerreotype of three miners, looking resolute behind their lit cigars, sold for $37,800 at an American Historical Ephemera & Photography auction held June 15-16 by Hindman Auctions in Cincinnati. Also, a quarter-plate daguerreotype of Fort Mackinac, Mich., circa 1855 or later, realized $31,500; a quarter-plate daguerreotype of photographer Andrew Joseph Russell (1830-1902) hit $28,350; and a photograph of Lincoln’s second inauguration in 1865 reached $18,900. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
3 vols. Great Expectations,
$24,000, Potter & Potter
A first edition, first issue, three-volume copy of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations (Chapman and Hall, London, 1861) sold for $24,000 at a Fine Books and Manuscripts sale held June 1st by Potter & Potter Auctions in Chicago. Also, a copy of H. P. Lovecraft’s The Outsider and Others settled at $11,400; a first edition copy of Henry Roth’s Call It Sleep (Robert O. Ballou, N.Y., 1934) achieved $9,000; and a copy of Barack Obama’s Dreams from My Father went for $6,000. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
Kentucky Derby trophies,
$317,000, Julien’s Auctions
A group of five Lemon & Son brand sterling silver engraved Kentucky Derby trophies won from 1957 to 1969 by legendary horse jockey Bill Hartack sold for $317,000 at a Sports Legends auction held June 23rd by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, Calif. Also, a training jersey signed by basketball star Michael Jordan commanded $104,000; a pair of Converse shoes signed by Jordan also brought $104,000; and a tournament jersey from 1968 signed by soccer star Pelé hit $16,250. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
New Haven Arms carbine,
$23,500, Rock Island Auction
A scarce, factory-engraved New Haven Arms Company Volcanic carbine rifle sold for $23,500 at a Sporting & Collector Auction held June 21-23 by Rock Island Auction Company in Rock Island, Ill. Also, a Colt Paterson Second Model ring lever rifle hit the mark for $16,450; a Winchester Model 1866 lever action rifle doubled its high estimate to bring $11,163; and an engraved silver-plated Colt Hartford English dragoon revolver made $8,813. Overall, the sale grossed over $6.5 million. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
Vacheron Constantin watch,
$100,800, Doyle
A circa 2012 wristwatch by Vacheron Constantin in celebration of the Opera National de Paris sold for $100,800 at an Important Jewelry auction held June 22nd by Doyle in New York City. Also, a Bulgari ring featuring a fancy intense blue-green diamond flanked by two fancy intense pink diamonds slipped onto a new finger for $1.059 million; and a circa 1930 Raymond Yard Kashmir sapphire and diamond ring changed hands for $289,800. Overall, the sale grossed $4.139 million. Prices include the buyer’s premium.