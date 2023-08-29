1909 15-cent U.S. stamp,
$1,080, Ahlers & Ogletree
A 1909 15-cent U.S. stamp (Scott #366) on bluish paper, mint and hinged, in fine condition, sold for $1,080 at a U.S. & World Stamps auction held July 13th by Ahlers & Ogletree in Atlanta. Also, an 1863 10-cent Confederate States of America stamp (Scott #10), blue, graded extremely fine, fetched $1,020; a collection of British and Australian 1st issue stamps hammered for $2,700; and an 1867 3-cent U.S. stamp (Scott #79), rose colored, in average condition, went for $960. Prices include a 21 percent buyer’s premium.
Chinese porcelain vase,
$20,910, Neue Auctions
A 17-inch-tall Chinese blue and white porcelain vase, probably early 20th century, sold for $20,910 in an online-only Fine Art & Antiques auction held June 24th by Neue Auctions in Beachwood, Ohio. Also, a pair of late 19th century Aesthetic Movement leaded glass windows, each one 80 inches by 23 ½ inches (glass, less frames) realized $7,995; and an early 20th century carved and painted carousel giraffe, nicely restored and attributed to Herschell-Spillman, gaveled for $7,380. Prices include a 23 percent buyer’s premium.
The Legend of Zelda,
$7,188, Bruneau & Co.
A 1989 copy of The Legend of Zelda, a video game for the Nintendo Entertainment System, factory sealed and graded CGC 9.2, sold for $7,188 at a Comics, Toys & Video Games auction held May 6th by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers in Cranston, R.I. Also, a copy of Science Comics #1 (Feb. 1940, Fox Features Syndicate), with a cover by George Tuska, fetched $6,250; and a copy of Captain America Comics #36 (March 1944, Timely Comics), graded CGC 1.5, brought $4,000. Prices include a 25 percent buyer’s premium.
Edison electric pen,
$12,800, Nye & Company
An Edison electric pen, No. 8263 on wheel, including stand, wire and stencil, made in the late 1800s, sold for $12,800 at a Chic and Antique Estate Treasures auction held April 26-28 by Nye & Company Auctioneers in Bloomfield, N.J. Also, a circa 1440 framed portion of leaf printed by Gutenberg from the Sloan-Krech copy of the “Catholicon”, published by Gutenberg in 1459, fetched $7,680; and a 19th or 20th century Louis XVI-style chinoiserie-decorated chest rose to $3,520. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
Pegge Hopper painting,
$23,750, Andrew Jones
An acrylic on canvas painting by Pegge Hopper (Calif./Hawaii, b. 1936), titled Three Strand Ilima (1984), twice signed, sold for $23,750 at a Design for the Home & Garden auction held June 21st by Andrew Jones Auctions in Los Angeles. Also, a limestone portrait bust of an Egyptian pharaoh on white metal pedestal, overall 64 ¼ inches tall, went for $52,500; and a portrait of a Moor in traditional robes by a follower of Horace Vernet (French, 1789-1863) brought $16,250. Prices include a 25 percent buyer’s premium.
Sterling parade saddle,
$50,820, Morphy/Lebel’s
A circa 1930s Edward H. Bohlin sterling silver parade saddle with leather and silver carving sold for $50,820 at Brian Lebel’s 33rd annual Cody Old West Show & Auction held June 23-25 in association with Morphy Auctions at the Community Convention Center in Santa Fe, N.M. Also, a two-page, Nov. 14, 1904 Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid pictorial ‘wanted’ poster brought $19,965; and a painting by Will James (1892-1942) of a cowboy roping a steer fetched $36,300. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
Lalique chandelier,
$14,080, Nadeau’s
A Lalique Champs-Elysée chandelier sold for $14,080 at a Spring Outdoor, Mid-Century, Art and Furnishings auction held June 10th by Nadeau’s Auction Gallery in Windsor, Conn. Also, a painting titled End of Night by Arpana Caur (Indian, b. 1954) settled at $7,680; a pair of Charles and Ray Eames Potato Chip chairs fetched $7,680; an Eames 670 lounge chair and rosewood ottoman went for $5,120; and a gilt metal cut glass and ruby glass 8-light chandelier garnered $9,840. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
Harry Houdini poster,
$45,600, Potter & Potter
A 1911 poster colloquially known as the ‘Houdini for President’ poster sold for $45,600 at a Summer Magic Auction held June 17th by Potter & Potter Auctions in Chicago. Also, a Ouija prediction watch magic apparatus changed hands for $21,600; a circa 1902 German Harry Houdini poster finished at $36,000; a Thurston poster from 1928 achieved $5,280; a ringing alarm clock production stand earned $13,200; and a butterfly silk production illusion by Jon Martin made $9,000. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
Va./N.C. corner cupboard,
$96,000, Jeffrey S. Evans
A Roanoke River Basin (Va./N.C.) carved walnut corner cupboard sold for $96,000 at a Premier Americana Auction held June 15-17 by Jeffrey S. Evans & Associates in Mt. Crawford, Va. Also, a pair of emerald green Boston & Sandwich Glass Co. notch-cut and pressed vases climbed to $10,800; a Yosemite landscape painting by Thomas Hill (British-American, 1829-1908) settled at $30,000; and a Staffordshire platter with the arms of Pennsylvania found a new home for $15,600. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
Donna Summer artwork,
$27,720, Christie’s
An original painting by 70s disco diva Donna Summer, titled Chairman of the Board, sold for $27,720 in the online sale of The Collection of Donna Summer held June 15-29 by Christie’s in New York. Also, the Billboard Disco Forum VI award presented to Ms. Summer in 1979 brought $47,880; two Polaroid photos of Ms. Summer, taken circa October 1978, rose to $13,860; and a test shot photo of Ms. Summer and Barbra Streisand for No More Tears (Enough is Enough) hit $8,820. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
Einstein manuscript,
$43,750, RR Auction
A one-page scientific working manuscript with equations handwritten and signed by the legendary physicist Albert Einstein sold for $43,750 in an online Fine Autographs and Artifacts auction held June 23-July 12 by RR Auction, based in Boston. Also, the Dr. Martin Breckstein presidential collection of 41 autographs from Washington to Clinton went for $47,768; and a Napoleon document from 1812, signed amidst the disastrous Russian campaign, changed hands for $39,214. Prices are inclusive of the buyer’s premium.
Chatelain’s New World map,
$17,250, Old World Auctions
A wall map of the New World rendered in 1719 by the Dutch cartographer Henry Abraham Chatelain sold for $17,250 in an online auction ending June 21st by Old World Auctions in Richmond, Va. Also, Pieter Van Den Keere’s 1622 series of maps depicting the Netherlands and Belgium topped out at $11,500; a 1596 map of Southeast Asia by Linschoten finished at $10,925; and a 1680 carte-a-figures map of the world by Moses Pitt knocked down for $9,200. Prices are inclusive of the buyer’s premium.
2007 4GB iPhone,
$190,373, LCG Auctions
A factory-sealed 4GB original 2007 iPhone sold for $190,373 at a Summer Premier Auction held in July by LCG Auctions in Baton Rouge, La. It was the highest price ever paid at auction for an iPhone. Three other 2007 iPhones (an 8GB, a 16GB and an 8GB European version also sold, with all four lots combining for $264,962). Also, a factory-sealed 1984 Transformers: Megatron AFA 85 made $57,596; and a 1978 Star Wars: vinyl cape Jawa AFA 85 knocked down for $22,206. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
Babe Ruth 1916 rookie card,
$645,000, Heritage Auctions
Babe Ruth’s 1916 Famous & Barr Co. rookie baseball card, graded PSA Very Good / Excellent 4, sold for $645,000 at a Summer Sports Card Catalog Auction held July 14-15 by Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Tex. Also, another Ruth card, the 1917 E135 Collins-McCarthy example, graded PSA Very Good 3, realized $144,000; a 1952 Mickey Mantle Topps card graded PSA Excellent 5, settled at $162,000; and a signed 1952 Bowman Mickey Mantle card fetched $99,000. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
Gold and diamond clutch,
$20,160, Doyle
A two-color gold and diamond evening clutch sold for $20,160 at a Fine Jewelry & Luxury Handbags auction held July 20th by Doyle in New York City. Also, an antique platinum, gold and diamond crossover ring slipped onto a new finger for $16,380; a wide gold and diamond bracelet finished at $11,970; a French gold, star sapphire and diamond clip brooch hit $9,450; and a Patek Philippe gentleman’s gold Gondolo wristwatch (ref. 1488) found a new owner for $7,560. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
Sculpture after Troubetzkoy,
$18,750, John Moran Auc.
A bronze sculpture after Prince Paul Troubetzkoy (1866-1938) titled Danseuse Jambe Droite Levee (Lady Constance Stewart Richardson), 1921, sold for $18,750 at a ReDesign Sale held July 11th by John Moran Auctioneers in Los Angeles. Also, Shane Guffogg’s (b. 1962) A Second from Now (1999) realized $2,000; two Hollywood Regency gilt bronze and glass nesting tables brought $2,000; and a 1961 Leica single-stroke 33mm Rangefinder camera knocked down for $2,813. Prices are inclusive of the buyer’s premium.
Howard Terpning painting,
$2.36 million, Coeur d’Alene
A painting by Howard Terpning titled Paper That Talks Two Ways – The Treaty Signing (2008) sold for $2.36 million at the Coeur d’Alene Art Auction held July 15th in Reno, Nev. It was a record price for a work by thew artist. Also, Maynard Dixon’s The Pony Boy commanded $2.13 million, also a record for the artist; Gerald Curtis Delano’s Evening fetched $786,500; and William Herbert Dunton’s A Race for the Chuckwagon ($786,500) and Two Braves ($574,750) both did well. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
Tupac Shakur’s ring,
$1.016 million, Sotheby’s
Tupac Shakur’s gold, ruby and diamond crown ring, designed and commissioned by the late rapper in 1996, sold for $1.016 million at an auction held July 25th by Sotheby’s in New York City. The ring was worn during Tupac’s final appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1996. It was on loan from Yaasmyn Fula, the artist’s grandmother. An inscription – ‘Pac & Dada 1996’ – is engraved on the band, referencing his engagement to sweetheart Kidada Jones. The price is inclusive of the buyer’s premium.
George Hughes cover art,
$103,700, Case Auctions
A summer beach scene created by artist George E. Hughes (1907-1990) and used as the cover illustration for the Aug. 2, 1952 issue of the Saturday Evening Post sold for $103,700 at a Summer Auction held July 8-9 by Case Auctions in Knoxville, Tenn. Also, an Andrew Clemens sand art bottle with flag motif achieved $35,600; a Herter Brothers signed easel changed hands for $48,640; and an earthenware Great Road jug attributed to Thomas J. Myers (Smyth County, Va.) earned $29,280. Prices include the buyer’s premium.
Tribal door carving,
$20,000, Clars Auction
A dynamic figural door made in Toradia, Sulawesi Island, centering a monkey in high relief, 18 ½ inches by 17 ½ inches, sold for $20,000 at a Tribal Arts, Interiors, Art & Jewelry auction held July 14th by Clars Auction Gallery in Oakland, Calif. Also, an oil on canvas painting by Arthur Hill Gilbert (American, 1894-1970), titled Monterey Oaks, 25 inches by 29 inches framed, hit $8,750; and a Bakota reliquary, Gabon, overall 22 ½ inches including stand, left the room for $8,750. Prices include the buyer’s premium.