NEWHALL — Gerald Gessner has been with the Newhall Fire Department for 56 years and counting. Just this past February, Gessner was awarded the Bronze Axe Plaque, which is awarded to those in the Fire Department to recognize 50 years of service.
Newhall Fire Department’s Fire Chief Trent Claeys quips “We all forgot to award it sooner because (he)Gessner is so humble he lost track of how long he’d been serving.”
Gessner often regales his other comrades with stories that start with “Back in my day” speaking enthusiastically of the many changes he has seen throughout his time with the department; how there wasn’t much for equipment to the design of the old water trucks.
“June makes 57 years.” Gessner acknowledges his time spent from first responding to fires, to now, still making phone calls, being a pump operator and servicing the trucks.
When asked about how he felt being recognized for this achievement he muses “I had no idea. I was surprised!” He recalls being even more surprised by his sons flying home for the occasion, using a home repair project as a guise for the event.
Gessner says he was honored to receive the award and that he sis enjoying his semi-retirement by doing “A little bit of everything.”