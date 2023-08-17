DES MOINES — Competitors claimed their spot as the strongest Fairgoers when they competed in the 45th Annual Monster Arm Wrestling contest, held Sunday, August 13, at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
Complete results follow:
Right Hand Fly 131-150
1. Joe Shannon, Winthrop
2. Trace Agnitsch, Marcus
3. Sawyer Phillips, St. Charles
Right Hand Light 151-175
1. Johnny Johnson, West Burlington
2. Jeff Haman, Gowrie
3. Roman Phillips, Polk City
Right Hand Middle 176-200
1. JD Brittain, Bondurant
2. Scott Mineart, Winterset
3. Bobby Chance, Cambridge
Right Hand Heavy 201-235
1. Brian Willett, Muscatine
2. Jon Suhr, Westgate
3. Derek Martie, Jesup
Right Hand Super Heavy 236 and up
1. Wyatt Davis, Des Moines
2. Brian Willett, Muscatine
3. Ryan Brown, Knoxville
Left Hand Fly 150 and Under
1. Eric McDonald, Delta
2. Monte Warner, Ottumwa
3. Brian Shaw, Keswick
Left Hand Light 151-175
1. Joe Phipps, Boone
2. Jeff Haman, Gowrie
3. Randy McClure, Eldon
Left Hand Middle 176-200
1. JD Brittain, Bondurant
2. Scott Mineart, Winterset
3. Bobby Chance, Cambridge
Left Hand Heavy 201 and Over
1. Jon Suhr, Westgate
2. Wyatt Davis, Des Moines
3. Ryan Brown, Knoxville
Ladies Right Hand 130 and
Under Bantam
1. Dana Lain, Des Moines
2. Molly Johnson, Story City
3. Cathy Hanson, Burlington
Ladies Right Hand Light 151-175
1. Bella Guyll, Ames
2. Kelsey Lust, Mingo
3. Sophie Davis, Norwalk
Ladies Left Hand Light 151 and Over
1. Laura Claps, Iowa City
2. Kelsey Lust, Mingo