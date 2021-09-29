(VINTON, IA) —Virginia Gay Hospital and the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation are teaming up with area professionals in health, wellness, and safety for the seventh year. By sponsoring the Benton County Health and Wellness Fair, these experts will provide Benton County residents with many connections beneficial to their health. This free event for all ages will be held at the Vinton-Shellsburg High School, 210 W 21st St, Vinton, on Saturday, October 9. Doors will be open from 8 am to noon.
Those attending may visit over 40 displays, covering a variety of health and wellness topics as well as activities for individuals and families. There will be plenty of opportunities for freebies, prize drawings, and goodie bags. Past events have been described as offering “excellent resources all under one roof,” and this year will be no different.
One of the main draws of the event is free, on-site health screenings. Some highlights include:
· Healthy child screenings (development, hearing & dental) by HACAP Family Community & Health Alliance
· Depression education for pregnant or postpartum moms by HACAP Family Community & Health Alliance
· Lead Screenings for children under 5 years of age by HACAP Family Community & Health Alliance
· Blood pressure checks by Virginia Gay Hospital & Clinics
· Youth vision screens by the Vinton Lions Club
· 1-minute HIV Tests by Linn County Public Health
· Walk-in COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
Many departments throughout the Virginia Gay network will be on hand with tips and information on services they make available to the community. Those having trouble sleeping can get their questions answered by the Virginia Gay Sleep Lab. Virginia Gay Home Health will be available to discuss several services they offer to you as the patient or as a caregiver to keep you safe on the right track for recovery at home. Visit Monica Stark and the team in the X-Ray department as they showcase their current CT scan capabilities, a new MRI unit and show you how they can perform 3D and 4D Ultrasounds.
It takes more than just one organization to put together an event of this size. Organizers have been working hard the last few months to sign-on partners to help bring you a morning filled with absolutely something for everyone. This year’s premiere sponsors are Lutheran Services of Iowa, Therapeutic Innovations, PLLC, and UnityPoint Health Family Medicine — Vinton.
Platinum sponsors for the 2021 event are Carson Wealth, Farmers Savings Bank & Trust-Vinton, HomeInstead Senior Care, Horst PT, Linn County Public Health, United Way of East Central Iowa, Vinton Lutheran Home Communities, Vinton Parks and Recreation Department and Vinton-Shellsburg Farm To School.
“This event focuses on empowering our community to be advocates of their health and well-being,” says Robin Martin, the director of the Virginia Gay Hospital Foundation and the chair of the event committee. “We’ve all faced numerous challenges over the last 18 months with COVID-19 in the headlines. Our goal is to raise awareness of the resources available around the county for mind, body, and spirit.”
Stay up to date on all the planned activities for this event, by visiting the Virginia Gay Hospital Facebook page or by visiting the event website: www.bentoncohealthfair.com.
For questions, please reach out to Foundation Director Robin Martin by email at rmartin@vghinc.com or phone at (319) 472-6375.