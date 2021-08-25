Giant Zucchini-Corn Fritter

Cook time: 40 Min Prep time: 15 Min Serves: 6-8
Ingredients
1 pkg (2.5 oz) cooked real bacon pieces
1½ c shredded parmesan cheese
1 pkg (2.8 oz) fried onions
2 c thinly sliced zucchini
1 pkg (6.5 oz) yellow cornbread mix
2 large eggs, beaten
1 c sour cream
1 c cream style corn
1 c thawed yellow corn kernels or fresh kernels
½ tsp sea salt
3 Tbsp melted butter
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 375°F. Coat a 10¼ -inch cast iron skillet with non-stick cooking spray.
2. Mix bacon pieces, parmesan cheese and fried onions in a medium bowl.
3. Place half the mixture into the bottom of the prepared skillet. Layer the thinly sliced zucchini over the mixture.
4. In another medium bowl, mix together the cornbread mix, egg, sour cream, cream corn and corn kernels. Sprinkle with the sea salt and fold in melted butter.
5. Pour the cornbread mixture over the zucchini layer.
6. Top with the remaining bacon-cheese mixture. Tap pan slightly to settle the ingredients before baking.
7. Bake in 375°F oven for 40 minutes, or until knife inserted in center comes out nearly clean.
8. Cool about 8 minutes before serving.