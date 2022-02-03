Only one area team will host a playoff game.
The IGHSAU released its postseason basketball brackets for Class 1A-3A, and North Fayette Valley (13-5) will host New Hampton at 7 p.m. on Feb. 12 in Class 3A’s Region 2 bracket. The winner advances to Clear Lake on Feb. 16.
In Region 3, Oelwein (2-17) will head to Vinton at 7 p.m. on Feb. 12 to face Vinton-Shellsburg (12-7).
In Class 2A’s Region 4, both Sumner-Fredericksburg (14-5) and Wapsie Valley (10-11) are on the road from game one. They are at MFL MarMac and Osage, respectively. Those games are at 7 p.m. on Feb. 15.
Starmont (1-19) opens at South Winneshiek at 7 p.m. on Feb. 12 in the same region.
West Central (7-12) plays at Central City to open the Class 1A Region 4 bracket, The game is at 7 p.m. on Feb. 10.