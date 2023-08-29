On a recent antiquing trip to Asheville, North Carolina, I spent a day roaming inside the Antique Tobacco Barn. There I discovered a beautiful, ruby red, glass souvenir canoe from the 1909 Worlds Fair, which was valued at $80.
In the summer of 1909, the World’s Fair, the Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition, took place on the grounds of the University of Washington. While this Exposition highlighted Washington’s ties to Alaska, it also, like all world’s fairs, highlighted achievements in the manufacturing progress of humanity, including the ongoing achievements in pressed glass.
Pressed Glass, also known as Pattern Glass, was originally manufactured between 1850 and 1910, following the Industrial Revolution in England. The majority of high quality pressed glass was made prior to 1900; however, pressed glass, especially for decorator purposes, is still produced today.
Pressed glass was originally designed for everyday use and was manufactured to be durable and, at the same time, attractive. Women used the glass as part of their table settings or as decorative colored glass around the home.
Vacation spots, by 1890, had picked up on women’s love affair with colored glass, so souvenir colored glass objects, including glass canoes became the rage. The colored glass attracted the eye, and the canoe style attracted both the growing outdoor enthusiasts and the group of American’s nostalgic for the vanishing west.
Today, glass canoes are highly sought after as collectible items. Huge collections exist since glass canoes have been used to advertise slogans, people, and places, as well as simple souvenir trinkets. These canoes have also been produced in several different canoe designs, such as Victorian England designs, Art Deco, and Art Nouveau.
Many famous glass companies have manufactured colored glass canoes, such as L. E. Smith and George Davidson & Company of England. Both of these companies produced glass canoes in popular glass designs, such as Daisy Button and “War of the Roses.”