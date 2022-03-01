Waverly Shell-Rock senior Annika Behrends was part of the 2019 and 2020 State qualifying teams, a leader on the defensive end for the Go-Hawk girls. She knew what it took to compete at the highest level the State had to offer, but also to take in the moment.
“It’s such a great experience getting here,” Behrends said. “I was here as a freshman and sophomore. I knew this time I’d have to be able to lead the team. It’s a loud atmosphere, but we had to be calm and in control.”
Waverly-Shell Rock made their triumphant return to the 4A State Girls Basketball on Tuesday, but their efforts came up short in a 54-33 loss to Bishop Heelan (22-2) as the Go-Hawks bid their season goodbye in the quarterfinals.
“The things that we thought were most important in this game, we didn’t do a great job in,” coach Greg Bodensteiner said. “We knew we couldn’t turn the ball over a bunch and we had to rebound against Heelan. We didn’t do either as well as we needed to. But these girls never quit, no matter what the score was. They have a lot of pride in themselves.”
Both defenses were stingy from the tipoff, and buckets were hard to come by in a 10-7 opening quarter favoring the Crusaders. The Go-Hawks came up empty on several possessions until sophomore Brenna Bodensteiner provided some three point shooting off the bench, cutting Heelan’s double digit lead down to five. At halftime, WSR was down 20-16.
“These girls have plugged away all year and were willing to make adjustments for their team,” Bodensteiner said. “The seniors are the reason we are here. They took advantage of being back. They set the example of what hard work is.”
An 8-0 Heelan run to open the third quarter took all the momentum gained by WSR at the end of the second quarter. Turnovers and rebounding woes hurt the Go-Hawks as they watched the Crusaders suddenly double up their score 40-26.
“We needed to rebound and control our passing around their zone,” Behrends said. “Rebounding like we should have would have given us a few more looks.”
WSR sophomore post Katelyn Eggena finished with eight points and four rebounds as she battled, but ultimately feeding her down low proved difficult as she was double teamed on every touch and helped contribute to 18 turnovers on the night.
“We had to be scrappy,” Eggena said. “We knew there was time. We had to continue to fight. It’s been my dream to come play at State and I’m glad it happened this year with these seniors.”
As Behrends and her teammates were taken off the floor in the waning moments of her final game, the four-sport athlete embraced her teammates and kept her chin up in even a tough loss for the Go-Hawks.
“It means a lot to me to be back here,” Behrends said. “My class made it a priority. They led the way. They’re my closest friends. I’m happy I got to play here with them.”
Senior Trinidee Moore finished with eight points and two assist. Senior Macy Smith and Brenna Bodensteiner each poured in six points. Behrends had four steals. Four of the five Go-Hawk starters are seniors, plus Morgan Schut. Eggena will return and Bodensteiner is confident his younger players will help rebuild WSR (18-6) in the coming years.