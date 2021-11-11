Center Point-Urbana’s Ryley Goebel’s love of basketball started younger. She remembers being caught by her mom snuggling a basketball after the first day of fifth grade practice. Seven years later, her feelings for the sport have only grown stronger.
“I love the way basketball makes me feel,” Goebel said. “It’s a way for me to remove stressors in my daily life and relax me. I love everything about it.”
Goebel’s love of the game has ultimately led her to sign to play at the University of Northern Iowa next year, surrounded by family, coaches, teammates and friends inside the CPU gym on Wednesday.
“I never imagined in fifth grade I’d be signing with a D1 school,” Goebel said. “It only became real for me when I got into high school. I’m super excited and can’t wait to get on campus.”
The 2021 WaMaC West Player of Year, Goebel is the third player from the 2019 3A championship team to take her talents to the Missouri Valley Conference, following the footsteps of Allie Wooldridge (Drake, 2019) and Adrianna Katcher (Southern Illinois, 2020).
“They were both really great role models for me during my freshman and sophomore seasons,” Goebel said. “As I learned the game, I wanted to be more like them and keep playing my best for them. I don’t think I could have asked for two better girls to learn from.”
Goebel was offered by Drake and Valparaiso before ultimately deciding on the Panthers in the early summer of 2020. She felt “right at home” in Cedar Falls during her visit and liked the closeness to her hometown when making her commitment.
“I went on my official visit and the girls were very welcoming and kind,” Goebel said. “I played against a lot of them before. I’m really looking forward to having them as teammates.”
During her time at CPU, Goebel has scored over 1,000 points, been a First Team WaMaC selection the last two seasons and helped the Stormin’ Pointers to a state championship run in 2019 and 4A semifinal finish in 2020.
“Ryley has had a great career here with some great teammates,” CPU coach Philip Klett said. “She’s versatile enough as an athlete to play at the next level and a great offensive rebounder. I’m anxious to see what she does as a senior. She still has plenty of growth left and up for improving.”
Goebel is the daughter of Scott and Megan Goebel of Urbana. Outside of basketball, Goebel has been involved in National Honor Society, Student Lighthouse Team, cross country, soccer and plans to go out for track this spring. She plans to major in Biology while at UNI.